Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid, and More Stars Love This Affordable Fashion Brand — and It’s 50% Off at Nordstrom

It's safe to say that, when it comes to fashion, celebrities like Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Selena Gomez, and Gigi Hadid have the latest designer styles available at their fingertips. So, when these fashionable ladies are seen wearing pieces from affordable brands, we pay close attention.
One brand in particular that Markle, Middleton, Gomez, and Hadid have all been known to step out in is none other than the trendy British label Topshop. Aside from being spotted on Hollywood A-Listers like these, Topshop is most well known for its fashion-forward styles and wallet-friendly prices. So when we saw that thousands of Topshop pieces were on sale for up to 50 percent off at Nordstrom, we practically jumped out of our seats with excitement.
If you're like us and can't wait to score big on all things Topshop, then we suggest getting your credit cards ready and heading over to Nordstrom ASAP because there are so many incredible sale styles to choose from. The only downside? Sizes already selling out, so you have to move fast.
We're eyeing this floral-printed midi dress with puff sleeves on sale for $45 and this pretty satin tiered midi skirt for $26. Of course, we can't pass up the opportunity to snag this taffeta puff-sleeve crop top (similar to the one Meghan Markle wore!) while it's on sale for only $29.
Whether you're looking for a cute and cozy Topshop sweater to wear for your next date night or a bold statement coat to add to your winter wardrobe, scoring them on sale for half-off is a deal you won't want to pass up. Scroll down to shop seven of our favorite Topshop picks on sale at Nordstrom now.
Buy It! Grunge Floral Print Midi A-Line Dress, $45 (orig. $90); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Satin Tiered Midi Skirt, $25.99 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Taffeta Puff Sleeve Corset Blouse, $29 (orig. $58); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Leopard Print Maxi Coat, $94.90 (orig. $190); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Roll Crop Sweater, $32.50 (orig. $65); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Polka Dot Oversize Collar Long Sleeve Blouse, $34 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Double-V Long Sleeve Jersey Minidress, $26 (orig. $52); nordstrom.com
