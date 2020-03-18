Nordstrom Just Launched a Surprise Sale With Over 43,000 Deals — Here's What to Buy

Nordstrom may have temporarily closed its stores, but the department store is still offering its shoppers a little retail therapy during this time of social distancing. Right now, customers can score 25 percent off thousands of styles — over 43,000 of them, to be exact! — in categories like fashion, beauty, home, and more.

What’s even more exciting is that the sale section is also included in this deal, meaning brands like Madewell, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Adidas, and more are available at an even deeper discount. We’ve even seen some items on sale for as much as 85 percent off!

With so many great deals to shop, figuring out where to start can be a bit tough. To help, we picked out some of our favorite styles on sale, including Meghan Markle’s Madewell denim jacket and leggings from celeb-loved activewear brand Alo. Nordstrom’s even slashing prices on luxe beauty items that rarely go on sale, like Kim Kardashian’s favorite Giorgio Armani tinted cream.

Styles are selling out at an alarmingly fast pace, so we’re not wasting any time adding our favorites to our shopping cart — and we suggest you do the same! Scroll down to see our fashion and beauty picks, and find more must-have styles on sale at Nordstrom before they’re gone.

Best Loungewear Deals

BP. All Weekend Joggers, $33.75 (orig. $45); nordstrom.com

BP. All Weekend Cropped Sweatshirt, $29.25 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan, $87 (orig. $116); nordstrom.com

PJ Salvage Graphic Rainbow Hoodie, $46.50 (orig. $62); nordstrom.com

Tommy John Jogger Pants, $35.10 (orig. $78); nordstrom.com

Best Beauty Deals

Kiehl’s Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cream, $16.50–$24 (orig. $22–$32); nordstrom.com

Nars Blush, $22.50 (orig. $30); nordstrom.com

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, $10.50–$21 (orig. $14–$28); nordstrom.com

Giorgio Armani Crema Nuda Tinted Cream, $150 (orig. $200); nordstrom.com

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil, $17.25 (orig. $32); nordstrom.com

Best Leggings Deals

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $44.25 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

Alo High Waist Lounge Leggings, $73.50 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Girlfriend Collective ⅞ Leggings, $51–$68 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com

Alo Airlift High Waist Leggings, $88.50 (orig. $118); nordstrom.com

Beyond Yoga Mid High Waist Leggings, $72.75 (orig. $97); nordstrom.com

Best Handbag Deals

Kate Spade New York Small Molly Bikini Dot Leather Tote, $148.50 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Kira Camera Bag, $268.50 (orig. $358); nordstrom.com

Topshop Sienna Chain Faux Leather Shoulder Bag, $17.98 (orig. $48); nordstrom.com

Longchamp Small Le Pliage Tote, $93.75 (orig. $125); nordstrom.com

Staud Tommy Floral Beaded Shoulder Bag, $187.50 (orig. $250); nordstrom.com

Best Dress Deals

Leith Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress, $29.93 (orig. $56); nordstrom.com

Staud Meadow Colorblock Tiered Maxi Dress, $243.75 (orig. $325); nordstrom.com

Wayf Chelsea Tiered Ruffle Maxi Dress, $74.25 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com

All in Favor Sasha Ruched Mini Dress, $41.25 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com

Reformation Nikita Midi Dress, $186 (orig. $248); nordstrom.com

Best Shoe Deals

Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper, $89.96 (orig. $119.95); nordstrom.com

Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Slide Sandal, $33.71 (orig. $44.95); nordstrom.com

Vince Camuto Gigietta Bootie, $74.93 (orig. $149.95); nordstrom.com

Adidas Swift Run Sneakers, $63.75 (orig. $85); nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop, $148.50 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com

Best Coat and Jacket Deals

