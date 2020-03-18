Nordstrom Just Launched a Surprise Sale With Over 43,000 Deals — Here's What to Buy

Madewell, Alo, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, and more is majorly marked down
Nordstrom may have temporarily closed its stores, but the department store is still offering its shoppers a little retail therapy during this time of social distancing. Right now, customers can score 25 percent off thousands of styles — over 43,000 of them, to be exact! — in categories like fashion, beauty, home, and more.
What’s even more exciting is that the sale section is also included in this deal, meaning brands like Madewell, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Adidas, and more are available at an even deeper discount. We’ve even seen some items on sale for as much as 85 percent off!
RELATED: This Meghan Markle-Loved Handbag Brand Rarely Goes on Sale, but Nordstrom Majorly Marked It Down Today
With so many great deals to shop, figuring out where to start can be a bit tough. To help, we picked out some of our favorite styles on sale, including Meghan Markle’s Madewell denim jacket and leggings from celeb-loved activewear brand Alo. Nordstrom’s even slashing prices on luxe beauty items that rarely go on sale, like Kim Kardashian’s favorite Giorgio Armani tinted cream.
Styles are selling out at an alarmingly fast pace, so we’re not wasting any time adding our favorites to our shopping cart — and we suggest you do the same! Scroll down to see our fashion and beauty picks, and find more must-have styles on sale at Nordstrom before they’re gone.
Best Loungewear Deals
- BP. All Weekend Joggers, $33.75 (orig. $45); nordstrom.com
- BP. All Weekend Cropped Sweatshirt, $29.25 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan, $87 (orig. $116); nordstrom.com
- PJ Salvage Graphic Rainbow Hoodie, $46.50 (orig. $62); nordstrom.com
- Tommy John Jogger Pants, $35.10 (orig. $78); nordstrom.com
Best Beauty Deals
- Kiehl’s Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cream, $16.50–$24 (orig. $22–$32); nordstrom.com
- Nars Blush, $22.50 (orig. $30); nordstrom.com
- Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, $10.50–$21 (orig. $14–$28); nordstrom.com
- Giorgio Armani Crema Nuda Tinted Cream, $150 (orig. $200); nordstrom.com
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil, $17.25 (orig. $32); nordstrom.com
Best Leggings Deals
- Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $44.25 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com
- Alo High Waist Lounge Leggings, $73.50 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com
- Girlfriend Collective ⅞ Leggings, $51–$68 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com
- Alo Airlift High Waist Leggings, $88.50 (orig. $118); nordstrom.com
- Beyond Yoga Mid High Waist Leggings, $72.75 (orig. $97); nordstrom.com
Best Handbag Deals
- Kate Spade New York Small Molly Bikini Dot Leather Tote, $148.50 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com
- Tory Burch Kira Camera Bag, $268.50 (orig. $358); nordstrom.com
- Topshop Sienna Chain Faux Leather Shoulder Bag, $17.98 (orig. $48); nordstrom.com
- Longchamp Small Le Pliage Tote, $93.75 (orig. $125); nordstrom.com
- Staud Tommy Floral Beaded Shoulder Bag, $187.50 (orig. $250); nordstrom.com
Best Dress Deals
- Leith Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress, $29.93 (orig. $56); nordstrom.com
- Staud Meadow Colorblock Tiered Maxi Dress, $243.75 (orig. $325); nordstrom.com
- Wayf Chelsea Tiered Ruffle Maxi Dress, $74.25 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com
- All in Favor Sasha Ruched Mini Dress, $41.25 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com
- Reformation Nikita Midi Dress, $186 (orig. $248); nordstrom.com
Best Shoe Deals
- Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper, $89.96 (orig. $119.95); nordstrom.com
- Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Slide Sandal, $33.71 (orig. $44.95); nordstrom.com
- Vince Camuto Gigietta Bootie, $74.93 (orig. $149.95); nordstrom.com
- Adidas Swift Run Sneakers, $63.75 (orig. $85); nordstrom.com
- Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop, $148.50 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com
Best Coat and Jacket Deals
- Madewell Raincheck Packable Rain Coat, $73.50 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com
- Patagonia Nano Puff Water Resistant Jacket, $149.25–$199 (orig. $199); nordstrom.com
- Topshop Moire Grandad Blazer, $127.50 (orig. $170); nordstrom.com
- Halogen Tweed Jacket, $104.25 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com
- Madewell Denim Jacket, $88.50 (orig. $118); nordstrom.com