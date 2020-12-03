Jennifer Garner, Selena Gomez, and More Stars Love Uggs — and They're Up 71% Off Right Now
When you think of comfortable wardrobe basics, oversized T-shirts, joggers, hoodies, and leggings probably come to mind first, right? But when talking about cozy essentials for your feet, there’s one brand that’s fluffy footwear counts stars like Jennifer Garner, Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff, Joan Smalls, and Jennifer Lopez as fans: Ugg. And right now, Nordstrom Rack has a fabulous selection of styles from the go-to brand on major sale.
You may be familiar with Ugg from its rise to fame in the early ‘00s, but thanks to its ultra-comfy shearling-lined boots, booties, and slippers, the brand has become a staple in the wardrobes of celebrities and regular folks alike. If you’re in the market for a pair of soft and warm shoes, you’re in luck: Nordstrom Rack has slashed prices on hundreds of Ugg styles — up to 71 percent off.
Shoppers can choose from classic styles like the Short Wool Lined Leather Boots for $120, and the brand’s Bailey Twinface Boots (which are on sale for under $150). Looking for a new pair of slippers to wear while working from home? Scoop up these Brett Wool Lined Slippers for just $75. And don’t forget to snag a pair of Maksim UGGpure Lined Chukka Booties ($80), which are sure to keep your feet nice and toasty. It’s important to note that sizes are selling out at a rapid pace, so if you want to take advantage of these incredible deals, you’re going to need to act fast.
No matter what type of footwear you’re on the hunt for, this is one Nordstrom Rack sale you don’t want to miss. Scroll down to shop five of our favorite discounted Ugg shoe styles before they’re gone.
Buy It! Ugg Constantine Genuine Shearling Lined Boot, $109.97 (orig. $170); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Ugg Brett Wool Lined Slipper, $74.97 (orig. $100–$109.95); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Ugg Bailey Twinface Genuine Shearling & Bow Corduroy Boot, $139.97 (orig. $200); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Ugg Classic Short Wool Lined Leather Boot, $119.97 (orig. $175); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Ugg Maksim UGGpure Lined Chukka Boot, $79.97 (orig. $124.95–$125); nordstromrack.com
