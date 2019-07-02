Nordstrom Rack’s Swim Shop Is Here! Shop the Cutest Swimsuits for as Low as $14

Image zoom

Nordstrom Rack is known for its fashionable clothing and accessories at unbeatable prices — and now, just in time for summer, the brand has launched a Swim Shop that you’re going to want to check out ASAP. It’s a one-stop-shop for all things summer, full of everything you need for a day by the pool (or beach!). Think trendy bikinis, chic one-piece swimsuits, stylish straw bags, sandals, and more. Plus, with styles starting as low as $14, you can stock up on the season’s hottest warm-weather pieces for way less.

With so many cute swimsuit styles to choose from, picking out your favorites may prove a bit difficult (seriously, we want everything!). But that’s why we’ve gone ahead and picked out a few of our favorite styles to help get your shopping carts going. From this super-cute $14 floral-print underwire bikini top to an ultra-flattering one-piece with a lace-up open back to this adorable pink striped off-the-shoulder number, the possibilities for updating your swimsuit collection are endless!

Scroll down to check out five of our favorite styles, plus more summer must-haves at Nordstrom Rack’s Swim Shop.

Buy It! The Bikini Lab Solid Tie One-Piece Suit, $22.48 (orig. $29.97); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Nicole Miller Studio Underwire Bikini Top, $13.48 (orig. $17.97); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Lucky Brand Lace-Up Open Back One-Piece Swimsuit, $39.97 (orig. $100); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! The Bikini Lab Spanish Bloom Triangle Bikini Top, $19.97; nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Splendid Long Lines Off-the-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $55.97 (orig. $110); nordstromrack.com