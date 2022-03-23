Hundreds of Spring Dresses Are Up to 65% Off at Nordstrom Rack Right Now — and These Cost Less Than $50
Spring officially began last weekend, so if you've been eagerly waiting to embrace sundress season, you can stop holding back now. It's finally time to hang up your puffer coats for good and reach for your breeziest looks instead. Dive headfirst into all of the floral prints, short sleeves, and tiered skirts your heart desires, because spring has sprung, and it's time to start dressing the part.
In honor of spring's overdue arrival, Nordstrom Rack is helping you get a jumpstart on your warm-weather style. Right now, over 400 maxi and midi dresses are up to 65 percent off and hundreds of plus-size styles are up to 60 percent off at the discount retailer, so you can treat yourself to some new pieces guilt-free. But the deals don't stop there: Nordstrom Rack also rounded up plenty of best-selling dresses under $50 for easy budget shopping. With low price tags like these, there's no reason not to give your spring wardrobe a face-lift, stat.
Nordstrom Rack Spring Dresses Under $50:
- Abound Knit V-Neck Maxi Dress, $14.96 (orig. $19.97)
- Cotton Emporium Maxi Spaghetti Strap Dress, $22.45 (orig. $29.97)
- Bailey Blue Floral Smocked Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $34.97 (orig. $88)
- Melloday Smock Print Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $36.97–$38.99
- BB Dakota By Steve Madden Arianna Sleeveless Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress, $39.97 (orig. $99)
- Stitchdrop Lace-Up Front Maxi Dress, $39.97 (orig. $92)
- Wayf Cutout Short Sleeve Fit & Flare Minidress, $45.97–$49.97 (orig. $108)
- Billabong Dream Chaser Maxi Dress, $47.97 (orig. $79.95)
Tons of customer-loved brands are included in the spring dress sale like Billabong, BB Dakota, and Wayf — and prices start at just $15. While the picks discounted by 65 percent are all midi or maxi dresses, there are plenty of minis hiding in the under-$50 section, like this classic satin slip dress that comes in three colors. Plus, this eye-catching option features three warm-weather trends in one dress: puff sleeves, waist cutouts, and a vibrant hot pink color.
Dresses are arguably the easiest item to wear: Simply throw on a spring maxi dress and you're set for the day with no restrictive jeans or tight shirts getting in the way. Pair your floral print pick with comfy sneakers for daytime errands and slip into strappy sandals for an elevated nighttime style. The vast majority of the spring midi dresses on sale at Nordstrom Rack right now are flowy, flirty, and freeing, which is exactly the energy we're hoping to channel this season.
See some of the best spring dresses under $50 at Nordstrom Rack below.
