Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Tory Burch, Valentino, Birkenstock, and Kate Spade shoes are up to 85 percent off

Nordstrom Rack Has Hundreds of Stylish Sandals on Sale Right Now

But wait, it gets even better: For a limited time, Nordstrom Rack is offering an additional 25 percent off select shoe styles for savings of up to 85 percent! There are over 1,000 sandals on sale, so whether you’re in the market for a trendy pair of chunky slides or classic espadrilles, you’re sure to find something you love at a great price.

No matter what style of summer-ready footwear you’re looking for, scoring them for up to 85 percent off is too good to pass up. Scroll down to pick up shoes you won’t want to kick off at Nordstrom Rack’s Shoe Sale.

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Wool Slide Sandal, $59.97 (orig. $99.95); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Tory Burch Frieda Espadrille Platform Sandal, $97.48 (orig. $258); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Nova Bow Thong Sandal, $29.97 (orig. $68); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Chase & Chloe Alloy Clear Strap Slide Sandal, $14.98 (orig. $38); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Vince Camuto Sasseta Sandal, $33.74 (orig. $110); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Nine West Joydyn Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $28.11 (orig. $89); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Naturalizer Brook Platform Strappy Sandal, $28.11 (orig. $89); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Valentino Ankle Tie Sandal, $168.74 (orig. $595); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Free People Panama Slide Sandal, $39.97 (orig. $128); nordstromrack.com