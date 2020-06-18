Nordstrom Rack Has Hundreds of Stylish Sandals on Sale Right Now
Tory Burch, Valentino, Birkenstock, and Kate Spade shoes are up to 85 percent off
Summer officially starts this weekend, and if you’re looking to refresh your warm-weather wardrobe without breaking the bank, Nordstrom Rack is the place to go. Besides giving shoppers the chance to score up to 70 percent off casual dresses and comfy jumpsuits and up to 65 percent off tops, the discount retailer is also slashing prices on hundreds of sandals.
But wait, it gets even better: For a limited time, Nordstrom Rack is offering an additional 25 percent off select shoe styles for savings of up to 85 percent! There are over 1,000 sandals on sale, so whether you’re in the market for a trendy pair of chunky slides or classic espadrilles, you’re sure to find something you love at a great price.
Of course, sifting through thousands of stylish sandals to find your favorites can be time-consuming. To help get your shopping cart started, we picked out nine top deals, including the Birkenstock Arizona Wool Slide Sandals on sale for just $60, a pair of comfy platform sandals from Naturalizer for only $28, and these espadrille wedges from Nine West for $61 off. Looking to shop designer? This pair of lace-up flats from Valentino is $426 off, and these platform espadrille wedges from Tory Burch are on sale for just $98.
No matter what style of summer-ready footwear you’re looking for, scoring them for up to 85 percent off is too good to pass up. Scroll down to pick up shoes you won’t want to kick off at Nordstrom Rack’s Shoe Sale.
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Wool Slide Sandal, $59.97 (orig. $99.95); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Tory Burch Frieda Espadrille Platform Sandal, $97.48 (orig. $258); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Kate Spade New York Nova Bow Thong Sandal, $29.97 (orig. $68); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Chase & Chloe Alloy Clear Strap Slide Sandal, $14.98 (orig. $38); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Vince Camuto Sasseta Sandal, $33.74 (orig. $110); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Nine West Joydyn Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $28.11 (orig. $89); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Naturalizer Brook Platform Strappy Sandal, $28.11 (orig. $89); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Valentino Ankle Tie Sandal, $168.74 (orig. $595); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Free People Panama Slide Sandal, $39.97 (orig. $128); nordstromrack.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.