Nordstrom Rack Just Launched a Massive Sale on 100,000+ Items

Madewell jeans, Kate Spade bags, and comfy Skechers sneakers are all included!
Nordstrom Rack is officially winning the sale game with its new — and epic! — shopping event.
Nordstrom Rack just launched its end-of-season sale, and it features huge discounts on already marked-down clothing, shoes, and accessories. In other words, it’s a massive sale-on-sale. The limited-time promotion is packed with shopper-loved brands for up to 70 percent off.
Shop Nordstrom Rack’s End of Season Sale:
- Women’s Clothing, from $3.19
- Women’s Shoes, from $7.98
- Women’s Accessories, from $5.58
- Men’s Clothing, from $3.19
- Men’s Shoes, from $4.75
- Home Decor, from $3.99
- Kids’ Clothing, from $3.19
- Baby Clothing, from $3.19
- Beauty and Fragrance, from $3.99
Nearly every product category is included, which means you can score savings on women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry, and handbags. Men’s, kids’, home decor, and beauty are all on sale, too, making it a great time to restock your cosmetics bag or refresh your space with some new bedding or furniture for the season.
The sale features tons of higher-end celeb-loved brands like Kate Spade, Coach, Ray-Ban, Madewell, and Alo Yoga. Other popular brands like Skechers, Nike, Under Armour, Levi’s, Toms, Adidas, Brooks, and Birkenstock are part of the promotion, too.
Best Women’s Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals
- Nike Swoosh Colorblock Zip Hooded Jacket, $39.98 (orig. $70)
- Melloday Tie-Dye Pullover Sweatshirt, $23.98 (orig. $29.97)
- Nike One Legging Tights, $33.58 (orig. $55)
- Kate Spade New York Penny Leather Tote Bag, $103.98 (orig. $329)
- Kate Spade New York Sylvia Leather Crossbody Bag, $59.98 (orig. $188)
- Skechers Summits Sneaker, $31.98 (orig. $50)
- Brooks Ricochet Running Shoes, $47.98 (orig. $120)
- Dr. Scholl’s Wander Up Slip-On Sneaker, $31.98 (orig. $70)
- Adidas Grand Court Sneaker, $39.98 (orig. $65)
- Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker, $39.98 (orig. $120)
- Kate Spade New York White Street Violeta Leather Tote, $119.98 (orig. $379)
- Madewell High Rise Skinny Jeans, $55.98 (orig. $69.97)
And if all of that isn’t enough to make you want to shop, get this: The entire online store is now 20 percent off (no exceptions). It’s the perfect time to save on whatever you need, so hop to it and grab your favorites before they’re gone, or shop some of our favorite finds below.
