Nordstrom Rack Just Launched a Massive Sale on 100,000+ Items

Madewell jeans, Kate Spade bags, and comfy Skechers sneakers are all included!

By Jessica Leigh Mattern
March 25, 2020 10:30 PM
Nordstrom Rack is officially winning the sale game with its new — and epic! — shopping event. 

Nordstrom Rack just launched its end-of-season sale, and it features huge discounts on already marked-down clothing, shoes, and accessories. In other words, it’s a massive sale-on-sale. The limited-time promotion is packed with shopper-loved brands for up to 70 percent off.

Shop Nordstrom Rack’s End of Season Sale:

Nearly every product category is included, which means you can score savings on women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry, and handbags. Men’s, kids’, home decor, and beauty are all on sale, too, making it a great time to restock your cosmetics bag or refresh your space with some new bedding or furniture for the season. 

The sale features tons of higher-end celeb-loved brands like Kate Spade, Coach, Ray-Ban, Madewell, and Alo Yoga. Other popular brands like Skechers, Nike, Under Armour, Levi’s, Toms, Adidas, Brooks, and Birkenstock are part of the promotion, too. 

Best Women’s Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals

And if all of that isn’t enough to make you want to shop, get this: The entire online store is now 20 percent off (no exceptions). It’s the perfect time to save on whatever you need, so hop to it and grab your favorites before they’re gone, or shop some of our favorite finds below. 

Buy It! Nike Swoosh Colorblock Zip Hooded Jacket, $39.98 (orig. $70); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Melloday Tie-Dye Pullover Sweatshirt, $23.98 (orig. $29.97); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Nike One Legging Tights, $33.58 (orig. $55); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Penny Leather Tote Bag, $103.98 (orig. $329); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Sylvia Leather Crossbody Bag, $59.98 (orig. $188); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Skechers Summits Sneaker, $31.98 (orig. $50); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Brooks Ricochet Running Shoes, $47.98 (orig. $120); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Dr. Scholl’s Wander Up Slip-On Sneaker, $31.98 (orig. $70); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Adidas Grand Court Sneaker, $39.98 (orig. $65); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker, $39.98 (orig. $120); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York White Street Violeta Leather Tote, $119.98 (orig. $379); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Madewell High Rise Skinny Jeans, $55.98 (orig. $69.97); nordstromrack.com

