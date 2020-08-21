Nordstrom Rack Is Having an Epic Sale on Fall Essentials — Including Meghan Markle’s Sweater Blazer for 49% Off
Hurry and shop because styles are selling out quickly
There are plenty of reasons to treat yourself to a little online shopping spree this weekend: Nordstrom kicked off its massive Anniversary Sale earlier this week, Amazon just dropped deals on hundreds of home goods, and Tory Burch is having one of its biggest sales of the year. But now, Nordstrom Rack is stealing the spotlight thanks to its latest epic markdowns on thousands of fall styles — giving us all the more reason to refresh our wardrobes right now.
For a limited time, the discount department store is offering up to 70 percent off sweaters and up to 85 percent off jeans. Plus, you’ll find a huge selection of already marked down shoes available for an extra 50 percent off this weekend. There are over 6,000 styles included, and with such steep discounts, it’s one sale you won’t want to miss.
Yes, it’s still technically summer, but it’s never too early to start thinking about how you’re going to transition your fall wardrobe (especially when you can do it for so much less!). We’re eyeing this cozy, off-white puff-sleeve pullover that’s less than $30, these versatile grey-wash Levi’s skinny jeans that are nearly half off, and these trendy snakeskin-embossed loafers marked down to only $13 — which would all look super cute worn together or with fall-ready items you already have in your closet. We even found the chic blazer sweater Meghan Markle wore to the U.S. Open last year for 49 percent off.
Don’t wait too long, because we don’t know how long these deals last (and styles are already selling out!). Keep scrolling to shop our 10 favorite pieces on sale at Nordstrom Rack!
Buy It! Topshop Animal Print Sweater, $29.97 (orig. $68); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Madewell Baybrook Pullover Sweater, $29.97 (orig. $75); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Everlane The Cashmere Raglan Mock Neck Sweater, $59.97 (orig. $120); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! J.Crew New Lightweight Sweater Blazer, $74.97 (orig. $148); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Topshop Supersoft Volume Sleeve Sweater, $30.97 (orig. $60); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Levi’s 501 Skinny Jeans, $49.97 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Frame Le High Skinny Ankle Crop Velveteen Pants, $59.97 (orig. $215); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Joe’s Jeans Mid Rise Distressed Skinny Ankle Jeans, $79.97 (orig. $189); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Soul Nauturalizer Tia Platform Slip-On Sneaker, $17.49 (orig. $79.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Abound Kenni Snakeskin Embossed Loafer, $13.12 (orig. $34.97); nordstromrack.com
