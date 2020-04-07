Nordstrom Rack Just Launched a Massive Nike Sale on 2,000+ Items — Including Jennifer Garner's Sneakers

Image zoom

Whether you’re in the market for casual and comfy clothes, in need of new fitness gear, or simply in the mood for a little retail therapy, this epic sale has got it all.

Nordstrom Rack just launched huge discounts on over 2,200 items from its Nike Shop. The shopping event comes with savings of up to 45 percent on accessories, apparel, and sneakers for men, women, and kids, including the A-lister-approved Zoom sneakers.

Shop Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Sale:

The iconic brand, which includes Jennifer Lopez and Khloe Kardashian among its fan following, is pretty much the go-to for sneakers and casual kicks. While tons of its shoes retail for $100 and upwards, most of the 350+ pairs included in the shopping event are now going for around or just under $50.

Nike’s Zoom fly sneakers, which are owned by Jennifer Garner, are among the many Nordstrom Rack deals. Garner’s exact color of choice isn’t featured, but shoppers can snag the sporty shoes in a pretty blue or turquoise for 22 percent off. Other popular styles, like the best-selling Dri-Fit shorts and Nike One running tights, are also discounted. It’s a great time to grab these hot items at incredible prices.

Best Nike Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals

The sale runs through Saturday, April 11, but the most popular colors and sizes are already moving quickly — so if you want to get in on these savings, we recommend grabbing your favorites now. Browse the entire roundup of deals through Nordstrom Rack’s Nike store, or save yourself some time by shopping our curated list of deals below.

Buy It! Nike Swoosh Colorblock Hooded Jacket, $49.97 (orig. $70); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Nike One Crop Leggings, $37.97 (orig. $50); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Nike One Tights, $41.97 (orig. $55); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Nike 10k Dri-Fit Running Shorts, $21.97 (orig. $30); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Nike Flex Experience RN 9 Running Sneaker, $49.97 (orig. $65); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Nike Revolution 5 Running Sneaker, $49.97 (orig. $65); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Nike Quest 2 Running Shoe, $57.97 (orig. $75); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Nike Run All Day 2 Running Sneaker, $54.97 (orig. $70); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Nike Court Vision Low Sneaker, $49.97 (orig. $65); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Nike Tanjun Sneaker, $49.97 (orig. $65); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Nike Zoom Gravity Sneaker, $52.97 (orig. $90); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Nike Zoom Rival Fly Sneaker, $69.97 (orig. $90); nordstromrack.com

