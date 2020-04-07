Nordstrom Rack Just Launched a Massive Nike Sale on 2,000+ Items — Including Jennifer Garner's Sneakers
These deals will save you up to 45 percent on shoes, leggings, and more
Whether you’re in the market for casual and comfy clothes, in need of new fitness gear, or simply in the mood for a little retail therapy, this epic sale has got it all.
Nordstrom Rack just launched huge discounts on over 2,200 items from its Nike Shop. The shopping event comes with savings of up to 45 percent on accessories, apparel, and sneakers for men, women, and kids, including the A-lister-approved Zoom sneakers.
Shop Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Sale:
- Women’s Shoes, from $16.97
- Women’s Clothing, from $9.97
- Men’s Shoes, from $16.97
- Men’s Clothing, from $9.97
- Kids’ Shoes and Clothing, from $9.97
The iconic brand, which includes Jennifer Lopez and Khloe Kardashian among its fan following, is pretty much the go-to for sneakers and casual kicks. While tons of its shoes retail for $100 and upwards, most of the 350+ pairs included in the shopping event are now going for around or just under $50.
Nike’s Zoom fly sneakers, which are owned by Jennifer Garner, are among the many Nordstrom Rack deals. Garner’s exact color of choice isn’t featured, but shoppers can snag the sporty shoes in a pretty blue or turquoise for 22 percent off. Other popular styles, like the best-selling Dri-Fit shorts and Nike One running tights, are also discounted. It’s a great time to grab these hot items at incredible prices.
Best Nike Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals
- Nike Swoosh Colorblock Hooded Jacket, $49.97 (orig. $70)
- Nike One Crop Leggings, $37.97 (orig. $50)
- Nike One Tights, $41.97 (orig. $55)
- Nike 10k Dri-Fit Running Shorts, $21.97 (orig. $30)
- Nike Flex Experience RN 9 Running Sneaker, $49.97 (orig. $65)
- Nike Revolution 5 Running Sneaker, $49.97 (orig. $65)
- Nike Quest 2 Running Shoe, $57.97 (orig. $75)
- Nike Run All Day 2 Running Sneaker, $54.97 (orig. $70)
- Nike Court Vision Low Sneaker, $49.97 (orig. $65)
- Nike Tanjun Sneaker, $49.97 (orig. $65)
- Nike Zoom Gravity Sneaker, $52.97 (orig. $90)
- Nike Zoom Rival Fly Sneaker, $69.97 (orig. $90)
The sale runs through Saturday, April 11, but the most popular colors and sizes are already moving quickly — so if you want to get in on these savings, we recommend grabbing your favorites now. Browse the entire roundup of deals through Nordstrom Rack’s Nike store, or save yourself some time by shopping our curated list of deals below.
