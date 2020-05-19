Nordstrom Rack Has Nike Sneakers Starting at Just $40 — but Only for Today!
Shop the flash sale before it ends
Whether you’ve worn through your favorite running sneakers or are simply looking for a cute pair of leggings for your next at-home workout, you’re not going to want to miss out on all of the incredible deals in Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale.
For today only (Tuesday, May 19), Nordstrom Rack shoppers can score Nike clothing and activewear starting at just $24 and sneakers for as little as $40. We’re talking classic Court Royale sneakers on sale for just $45 and logo-striped leggings marked down to only $34. Sizes and styles are selling out quickly, so we suggest adding your favorite items to your shopping cart and checking out ASAP.
With thousands of items to choose from — and we mean over 2,000 items — and only a very limited time to shop, we picked out a few of our favorite sneakers and activewear to get you started. From Nike Tanjun sneakers on sale for only $50 to a sporty one-piece swimsuit that’s half-off, these are the styles worth scooping up (while you still can!).
Scroll down to shop the best Nike sneaker and clothing deals happening at Nordstrom Rack before the sale ends tonight.
Best Nike Sneakers Deals at Nordstrom Rack:
- Nike Renew TR 9 Training Sneaker, $57.97 (orig. $70)
- Nike Court Royale AC Canvas Sneaker, $44.97 (orig. $60)
- Nike Tanjun Sneaker, $49.97 (orig. $65)
- Nike Flex Experience RN 9 Running Sneaker, $49.97 (orig. $65)
- Nike Free RN Flyknit 3.0 Sneaker, $89.97 (orig. $130)
- Nike Renew Running Shoe, $57.97 (orig. $75)
- Nike Amixa Sneaker, $57.97 (orig. $75)
- Nike Air Max Oketo Sneaker, $57.97 (orig. $75)
- Nike Viale Tech Racer Sneaker, $52.97 (orig. $70)
Best Nike Clothing Deals at Nordstrom Rack:
Buy It! Yoga Tank Top, $23.97 (orig. $35); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! One Crop Leggings, $37.97 (orig. $50); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Plus Size Crew Neck Long Sleeve Knit Sweater, $32.23 (orig. $65); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Tie Back Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit, $29.97 (orig. $60); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Cropped Yoga Pants, $31.48 (orig. $60); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! One Logo Stripe Tights, $33.73 (orig. $60); nordstromrack.com
