Nordstrom Rack Has Nike Sneakers Starting at Just $40 — but Only for Today!

By Kami Phillips
May 19, 2020 03:50 PM
Whether you’ve worn through your favorite running sneakers or are simply looking for a cute pair of leggings for your next at-home workout, you’re not going to want to miss out on all of the incredible deals in Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale.

For today only (Tuesday, May 19), Nordstrom Rack shoppers can score Nike clothing and activewear starting at just $24 and sneakers for as little as $40. We’re talking classic Court Royale sneakers on sale for just $45 and logo-striped leggings marked down to only $34. Sizes and styles are selling out quickly, so we suggest adding your favorite items to your shopping cart and checking out ASAP.

With thousands of items to choose from — and we mean over 2,000 items — and only a very limited time to shop, we picked out a few of our favorite sneakers and activewear to get you started. From Nike Tanjun sneakers on sale for only $50 to a sporty one-piece swimsuit that’s half-off, these are the styles worth scooping up (while you still can!).

Scroll down to shop the best Nike sneaker and clothing deals happening at Nordstrom Rack before the sale ends tonight.

Best Nike Sneakers Deals at Nordstrom Rack:

Best Nike Clothing Deals at Nordstrom Rack:

Buy It! Yoga Tank Top, $23.97 (orig. $35); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! One Crop Leggings, $37.97 (orig. $50); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Plus Size Crew Neck Long Sleeve Knit Sweater, $32.23 (orig. $65); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Tie Back Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit, $29.97 (orig. $60); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Cropped Yoga Pants, $31.48 (orig. $60); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! One Logo Stripe Tights, $33.73 (orig. $60); nordstromrack.com

