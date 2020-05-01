Nordstrom Rack Has Massive Deals on Hundreds of Name-Brand Leggings Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We have a love-hate relationship with leggings right now. Well, “hate” is a strong word — it’s more so resentment about the fact that we have nowhere to wear regular pants to at the moment. Regardless, we’ll always love our leggings for two obvious reasons: They’re effortless to throw on and lounge around in all day, and they’re basically like a second skin, making them perfect for working out. But at this point in quarantine, you’ve likely exhausted your rotation of them.

If you’re doing a little online shopping for some new pairs, we suggest heading over to Nordstrom Rack — the discount department store is chock-full of amazing deals on leggings. There are tons of top name-brands on offer, including Free People Movement, Outdoor Voices, and Z By Zella. There are 430 styles currently offered in Nordstrom Rack’s legging section, so we narrowed it down below to just five pairs that are worth shopping while they’re on sale. Bonus: They’re all under $50.

We’d like to stock our drawers with these high-waisted colorblock leggings that are a whopping 74 percent off and with these capri cropped leggings from Outdoor Voices that are $48 off. But the pair we’re most excited about is these mint green scuba-style leggings from Free People that are 55 percent off and perfect for spring.

Because everything on Nordstrom Rack’s website is deeply discounted, styles tend to sell out very quickly. So when you find the perfect pair of leggings, don’t wait too long to make the move on them — there’s no telling how long they’ll be in stock.

Buy It! Free People FP Movement Hanalei High Waist Leggings, $39.97 (orig. $88); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Marika Misty Side Pocket Leggings, $19.97 (orig. $67); nordstromrack.com

Buy It 90 Degree by Reflex Colorblock High Waist Leggings, $19.97 (orig. $78); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Free People FP Movement, $49.97 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Outdoor Voices Colorblock Capri Leggings, $46.56 (orig. $95); nordstromrack.com

