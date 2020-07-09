Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Kate Spade Handbags and Accessories Are on Major Sale at Nordstrom Rack — but Only for a Limited Time

If you’re looking forward to a little retail therapy this weekend, then we’ve got good news. Nordstrom Rack just slashed the prices on so many Kate Spade New York items, meaning you can get designer handbags and accessories for a major discount.

For a limited time, you can save up to 75 percent on Kate Spade totes, wallets, jewelry, sunglasses, and more. With the markdowns, you can get the Kate Spade New York Small Leather Satchel for just $82 right now — that’s a whopping $246 less than its original price tag. It’s a classic leather bag that will never go out of style, but if you’re looking for a statement piece, there are plenty of bolder items to choose from.

For example, this colorful wallet on a chain is marked down to just $110, and it’s perfect for carrying all of your essentials. There’s also an adorable straw satchel with braided leather details for $224 off, bringing the price down to just $75 for a handbag that’s perfect for the summer.

The Nordstrom Rack sale isn’t skimping on Kate Spade accessories, either. From two-toned statement earrings that cost just $36 to a pair of oversized cat-eye sunglasses discounted by 67 percent, there’s something for nearly everyone.

The Kate Spade sale is definitely one you don’t want to miss out on, so you’ll have to act fast because it only lasts for two more days. With so many designer handbags and accessories included in the markdowns, you’re sure to get an amazing deal no matter what you’re in the mood to buy.

You can head to Nordstrom Rack to shop all of the discounted Kate Spade you could dream of, or you can keep scrolling to check out 10 of our favorite deals from the sale right here.

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Small Leather Satchel, $82.25 (orig. $329); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Leather Eva Wallet on a Chain, $109.97 (orig. $229); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Jackson Small Tab Leather Crossbody Bag, $71.23 (orig. $199); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Be Bold Drop Earrings, $29.97 (orig. $68); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Medium Straw Leather Dome Satchel, $74.75 (orig. $299); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Leather Cameron Large Continental Wallet, $94.97 (orig. $229); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Leather Veronique Crossbody Bag, $124.97 (orig. $298); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Jeanne Small Zip Leather Card Holder, $29.97 (orig. $59); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Jizelle 55mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, $59.97 (orig. $180); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Neve Leather Two-Tone Medium Shoulder Bag, $199.97 (orig. $399); nordstromrack.com