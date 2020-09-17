Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Classic Hunter Rain Boots Are as Little as $60 at Nordstrom Rack Right Now

The Queen of England has worn them for years, Meghan Markle has occasionally been spotted wearing them, and just about every other stylish celebrity has a pair in their closet. We’re talking about Hunter rain boots, of course. Whether you’re looking to snag your first pair of the brand’s iconic waterproof boots or simply need to refresh your collection (let’s be real, you can never have enough rain boots), head over to Nordstrom Rack — you can score Hunter boots for up to 43 percent off.

For a limited time, the discount retailer is slashing prices on a slew of waterproof and weather-resistant footwear, including a fabulous selection of Hunter rain boots. Anyone who owns a pair of Hunter boots knows that the brand’s classic footwear styles usually come with a price tag of $100 or higher, so scoring them for nearly half-off is a deal that’s definitely worth taking advantage of.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the market for Hunter’s original glossy-coated tall rain boots? This pair is on sale for $60 off its original price. A fun and colorful short pink style that’s 40 percent off is available, too. Don’t wait too long to add your favorites to your shopping cart, though: Sizes are already starting to sell out.

Scroll down to shop five styles of Hunter rain boots on sale at Nordstrom Rack before they’re gone.

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Hunter Original Short Nebula Play Rain Boot, $59.97 (orig. $100); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot, $89.97 (orig. $150); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Hunter Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot, $89.97 (orig. $150); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Hunter Original Short Gloss Waterproof Rain Boot, $79.97 (orig. $140): nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Hunter Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot, $89.97 (orig. $150); nordstromrack.com