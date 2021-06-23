Shop

This Nordstrom Rack Sale Has Discounts So Big We Thought They Were Typos

Including an anti-aging serum for $320 off
By Maya Gandara
June 23, 2021 04:10 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you haven't exhausted your wallet from Amazon Prime Day, there's still plenty left to shop during Nordstrom Rack's End of Season Sale. The retailer has thousands of deals, including Prada sunglasses, Marc Jacobs bags, and Tom Ford eyeshadow palettes, all for up to 70 percent off. The sale officially wraps up tonight, so we'd recommend adding as much to your cart as you please over the next few hours. 

If you're unsure of where to begin, we'd recommend starting with the countless style options up for grabs, from comfortable joggers to flowy dresses to cushioned slide sandals. Whether you're still building your summer wardrobe, or are beginning to look ahead to the fall season, there's no better time to stock up on top brands, including Vince Camuto, Dior, Balmain, and Adidas

You'll find just as worthy brand names under the beauty sale section, from Murad to Nars to Elemis. Shop anti-aging serums, like this Predire Paris Defying 24K Gold Serum, for over $300 off (no, this is not a typo), this retinol and collagen cream from Azure for $15, or this Xenia Paris Professional Hair Straightener for nearly $200 less. 

These deals barely scratch the surface on all that Nordstrom Rack's End of Season Sale has to offer. Today is your last chance to peruse over 19,000 discounts, so check out the list of incredible deals down below to get started shopping now.

Best Clothing Deals

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Best Shoe Deals

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Best Accessories Deals

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Best Beauty Deals

Credit: Nordstrom Rack
Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com