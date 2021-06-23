This Nordstrom Rack Sale Has Discounts So Big We Thought They Were Typos
If you haven't exhausted your wallet from Amazon Prime Day, there's still plenty left to shop during Nordstrom Rack's End of Season Sale. The retailer has thousands of deals, including Prada sunglasses, Marc Jacobs bags, and Tom Ford eyeshadow palettes, all for up to 70 percent off. The sale officially wraps up tonight, so we'd recommend adding as much to your cart as you please over the next few hours.
If you're unsure of where to begin, we'd recommend starting with the countless style options up for grabs, from comfortable joggers to flowy dresses to cushioned slide sandals. Whether you're still building your summer wardrobe, or are beginning to look ahead to the fall season, there's no better time to stock up on top brands, including Vince Camuto, Dior, Balmain, and Adidas.
You'll find just as worthy brand names under the beauty sale section, from Murad to Nars to Elemis. Shop anti-aging serums, like this Predire Paris Defying 24K Gold Serum, for over $300 off (no, this is not a typo), this retinol and collagen cream from Azure for $15, or this Xenia Paris Professional Hair Straightener for nearly $200 less.
These deals barely scratch the surface on all that Nordstrom Rack's End of Season Sale has to offer. Today is your last chance to peruse over 19,000 discounts, so check out the list of incredible deals down below to get started shopping now.
Best Clothing Deals
- 90 Degree by Reflex Stone Washed Joggers, $14.98-$26.97 (orig. $78)
- Alternative Open Front Lounge Cardigan, $5.99 (orig. $48)
- Collective Concepts 3/4 Length Sleeves Geometric Print Woven Dress, $12.88 (orig. $42.97)
- Laundry by Shelli Segal Skinny Work Pants, $8.99-$29.97 (orig. $89)
- Alternative Scoop Neck Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress, $5.99 (orig. $52)
- Kenedik Ribbed Knit Mock Neck T-Shirt Dress, $7.49 (orig. $44)
- Elodie Soft Ribbed Boyshort, $14.98 (orig. $19.97)
Best Shoe Deals
- Dr. Scholls Original Eva Sandal, $14.98 (orig. $30)
- Steve Madden Hoku Slide Sandal, $39.97 (orig. $59.95)
- Mia Kiana Flatform Sandal, $24.97 (orig. $49.99)
- Kork-Ease Gazania Sandal, $69.97 (orig. $145)
- Adidas Adilette Slides, $19.97 (orig. $25)
Best Accessories Deals
- Prada 59mm Pillow Square Sunglasses, $99.97 (orig. $298)
- Dior Sostellaire 58mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, $99.97 (orig. $375)
- Ray Ban 53mm Square Sunglasses, $69.97 (orig. $140)
- Balmain 55mm Oversized Sunglasses, $89.97 (orig. $390)
- Marc Jacobs Mini Rider Leather Crossbody Bag, $159.97 (orig. $325)
- Vince Camuto Kenzy Large Leather Crossbody Bag, $69.97 (orig. $168)
- Pura Vida Cosmic Charm Bracelet, $5.97 (orig. $16)
Best Beauty Deals
- Predire Paris Defying 24K Gold Serum, $19.97 (orig. $325)
- Murad Intensive-C Radiance Peel, $29.97 (orig. $59)
- Azure Retinol & Collagen Anti-Aging Day Cream, $14.97 (orig. $29.99)
- Elemis Superfood Cleanser, $10.97 (orig. $25)
- Nars Orgasm X Cheek Palette, $29.97 (orig. $42)
- Tom Ford Eye Color Quad, $43.97 (orig. $88)
- The One by Frederic Fekkai The Tamed One Anti-Frizz Shampoo, $9.96 (orig. $30)
- Xenia Paris Sleek 1-inch Professional Hair Straightener, $24.97 (orig. $220)