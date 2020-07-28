Nordstrom Rack Just Put 3,000+ Comfortable Sandals on Sale — Including Birkenstocks, Nikes, and Crocs
This might be the best summer shoe sale of the year
You might already be anxiously awaiting Nordstrom’s huge anniversary sale, but there’s another huge savings event already live that is just as glorious. Nordstrom Rack just put 3,000+ pairs of comfortable slip-ons and sandals on sale for up to 60 percent off. And while this sale literally just started today, styles are already selling out. Which is to be expected when comfortable shoes are practically being given away.
At this huge sale, you can shop supportive summer essentials from Crocs, Nike, Kate Spade, and more beloved brands known for producing some of the absolute best, most comfortable shoes around. There are even a few pairs of Birkenstocks still in stock (but they won’t last long). The price drops are notable, because finding this many in-season, name-brand shoes on sale is about as rare as finding a needle in a haystack. Or, in shopping terms, about as rare as a swimsuit that’s not actually your enemy.
All of the most popular summer styles are featured in this sale, including casual-yet-cool espadrilles, no-hassle sandals, and comfort clogs that’ll keep your feet feeling fresh and relaxed no matter how much yard work outside you do. Here, you can shop Crocs for $15, Kate Spade flip-flops for under $30, and Nike slides for $20. Because there’s so much to choose from (reminder: 3,000+ sandals, sneakers, slip-ons, and more are part of this sale), here’s a narrowed-down list of the absolute best deals worth shopping. Below, you can browse by category the most drool-worthy sale items still available.
Flip-Flops and Sandals
- Kate Spade New York Nova Bow Flip Flop, $29.97 (orig. $68)
- Dr. Scholl’s Shout Wedge Sandal, $37.48 (orig. $70)
- Dr. Scholl’s Later Wedge Sandal, $37.48 (orig. $80)
- Nike Benassi 'Just Do It' Slide Sandal, $19.97 (orig. $25)
- Sam Edelman Genovia Woven Slide Sandal, $37.48 (orig. $90)
- Naturalizer Peridot Espadrille Flatform Sandal, $37.48 (orig. $79)
- Vince Westport Platform Sandal, $82.48 (orig. $225)
- Crocs Coast Slide Unisex Sandal, $14.98 (orig. $29.99)
Loafers and Espadrilles
- Dr. Scholl’s Find Me Espadrille Loafer, $29.98 (orig. $60)
- Clarks Marie Sail Loafer, $44.98 (orig. $90)
- Clarks Marie Sail Espadrille Sneaker, $44.98 (orig. $90)
- Clarks Lafley Alaine Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $44.98 (orig. $90
- Kate Spade New York Tia Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $82.48 (orig. $248)
- Sam Edelman Averie Espadrille Sandal, $37.48 (orig. $80)
- 42 Gold Bermuda Espadrille Mule, $29.98 (orig. $79)
Clogs and Slip-Ons
- Crocs Coast Perforated Unisex Clog, $29.97 (orig. $44.99)
- Toms Jutti Slip-On Mule, $49.97 (orig. $89.95)
- Naturalizer Flexy Leather Ballet Flat, $29.98 (orig. $69)
- Sperry Seaside Quilted Slip-On Sneaker, $39.97 (orig. $75)
- Sperry Lounge Away Boat Shoe Sneaker, $44.97 (orig. $55)
- Michael Kors Fulton Metallic Logo Flat, $69.97 (orig. $99)
- Toms Redondo Flat, $34.97 (orig. $54.95)
- Birkenstock Illinois Sneaker, $89.98 (orig. $190)
