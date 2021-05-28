Finally, Nordstrom Rack’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back — and Prices Start at Just $2
We hope you're not worn out from Memorial Day shopping just yet, because the mother of all sales has officially landed, and this one is not to be missed. Nordstrom Rack's famous Clear the Rack sale is back — and to no surprise, it's really good. So good, in fact, that you can snag a leather jacket from celeb-loved Blank NYC for $13 (marked down from $98) or a $26 pair of Cole Haan loafers that typically cost $170.
The discounts at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale always warrant a double take because the prices are just that good. At this shopping extravaganza, anything is possible, and that's what makes scouring the selections so fun. There are tons of treasures hiding among the Rack's more than 11,000 sale offerings, all of which are now discounted an extra 25 percent (note: no code is needed; it'll automatically be applied at checkout).
Whether you're on the hunt for a new pair of shoes, a cute summer dress, exceptional walking sneaker, or really good accessories, the Clear the Rack sale has you covered. The best news of all, though, is that you can probably buy everything you want (and then some!), and still land below your usual shopping budget. No, really: Prices are super low, starting at just $2.
The perfect summer top awaits you for just $6.30; you'll also find $34 Adidas sneakers that are fully in stock right now and have Meghan Markle written all over them, and one of the coolest hat trends of the season could be yours for less than $15.
Our Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack starter pack includes something for everyone. We scoured through the 11,000-plus items on sale to find the best clothing, shoe, and accessory deals that are certain to sell out lightning fast. Beat everyone to them by shopping from our list, below.
Best Clothing Deals
- Topshop Ballet Cotton Blend Wrap Top, $6.30 (orig. $28)
- Stitchdrop Adjustable Strap Tie Front Woven Dress, $18.54 (orig. $78)
- BlankNYC Faux Leather Full Zip Moto Jacket, $13.49 (orig. $98)
- Hudson Remi High Rise Straight Cropped Jeans, $44.98 (orig. $215)
- Lush Square Neck Short Puff Sleeve Crop Top, $15.17 (orig. $26.97)
- Row A Smocked Bodice Dress, $16.86 (orig. $29.97)
Best Shoe Deals
- Cole Haan The Go-To Pearson Genuine Calf Hair Loafer, $26.25 (orig. $170)
- Merrell Halendi Platform Sandal in Bracken Leather, $29.97 (orig. $130)
- Melissa Pointed Toe Mary Jane, $29.98 (orig. $105)
- Ryka Inspire Walking Sneaker, $22.48 (orig. $59.99)
- Converse Chuck 70 Hi Top Sneaker, $25.29 (orig. $85)
- Reebok Classic Haran Run Sneaker, $22.48 (orig. $65)
Best Accessory Deals
- Brixton Ashland Fisherman Cap, $12.36 (orig. $42)
- BP. Oval Sunglasses, $10 (orig. $15)
- Linea Pelle Resin Link Chain Belt, $10.11 (orig. $52)
- Aimee Kestenberg Tamitha Phone Crossbody, $22.48 (orig. $98)
- BP. Tie Dye Oversized Scrunchie, $5 (orig. $10)
- Argento Vivo Gold Plated Sterling Silver Pave CZ Pendant Necklace, $14.04 (orig. $68)
