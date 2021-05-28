Shop

Finally, Nordstrom Rack’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back — and Prices Start at Just $2

This is one sale you don’t want to miss
By Eva Thomas
May 28, 2021 08:00 AM
We hope you're not worn out from Memorial Day shopping just yet, because the mother of all sales has officially landed, and this one is not to be missed. Nordstrom Rack's famous Clear the Rack sale is back — and to no surprise, it's really good. So good, in fact, that you can snag a leather jacket from celeb-loved Blank NYC for $13 (marked down from $98) or a $26 pair of Cole Haan loafers that typically cost $170.

The discounts at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale always warrant a double take because the prices are just that good. At this shopping extravaganza, anything is possible, and that's what makes scouring the selections so fun. There are tons of treasures hiding among the Rack's more than 11,000 sale offerings, all of which are now discounted an extra 25 percent (note: no code is needed; it'll automatically be applied at checkout).

Whether you're on the hunt for a new pair of shoes, a cute summer dress, exceptional walking sneaker, or really good accessories, the Clear the Rack sale has you covered. The best news of all, though, is that you can probably buy everything you want (and then some!), and still land below your usual shopping budget. No, really: Prices are super low, starting at just $2.

The perfect summer top awaits you for just $6.30; you'll also find $34 Adidas sneakers that are fully in stock right now and have Meghan Markle written all over them, and one of the coolest hat trends of the season could be yours for less than $15.

Our Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack starter pack includes something for everyone. We scoured through the 11,000-plus items on sale to find the best clothing, shoe, and accessory deals that are certain to sell out lightning fast. Beat everyone to them by shopping from our list, below.

Best Clothing Deals

Best Shoe Deals 

Best Accessory Deals 

