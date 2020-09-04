Nordstrom Rack’s Big Sale Is Back — and This Kate Middleton-Loved Shoe Brand Is 66% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack event is like a holiday in the shopping world. You open your browser to its site, unpack all the deals (usually, there are thousands), and smile big because you cannot believe how good the prices are. Any fashion lover knows that the retailer’s highly anticipated Clear the Rack event is the time to stock up on anything and everything you’ve been thinking of adding to your wardrobe, whether that’s a new pair of comfy shoes, an adorable puffer (yes, coat season is coming), or some new ear candy, because prices start as low as $4.

But we get it: Shopping an event this big, with savings this deep, can get overwhelming quickly. Fingers get tired from scrolling, eyes get tired from looking — oh, the perils of online shopping. But that’s why we did the hard work for you, scouring through the 4,000-plus items included in Nordstrom Rack’s latest Clear the Rack sale to pick a handful of must-buys we think you’re definitely going to love.

Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack event is going on now through Monday, September 7, which means you have four full days to shop these jaw-droppingly good deals. Our advice? Get your goods sooner rather than later, because with prices this low, items won’t stay in stock for long.

Oh, and if you’re one to follow that “Out with the old, in with the new” mentality when it comes to your wardrobe, Nordstrom Rack actually makes it incredibly easy to donate items you’re ready to part ways with. Once you get your Nordstrom Rack order (from this sale or any other), simply pack up that same box with gently used pieces you no longer wear, print a prepaid Give Back Box label, and drop it off at your local UPS or USPS store. Shopping and donating made easy!

Now, get your credit cards out, and shop our curated list of all the best pieces in Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack sale below.

