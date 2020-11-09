Nordstrom Rack’s Epic Sale Ends Tonight — Score Kate Spade, Club Monaco, and More for Up to 75% Off

We’re anxiously counting down to this year’s Black Friday sales, but in the meantime we’re hitting up Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale, where you can score big on everything from boots and sneakers to winter coats and dresses, as well as plenty of must-have handbags, jewelry, sunglasses, and even face masks — all for up to 75 percent off.
Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale is the perfect opportunity to refresh your fall wardrobe, get ahead of your holiday shopping, or both! With over 3,500 stylish items marked down, including clothing, handbags, accessories, shoes, and more, you’re sure to find something for everyone on your gift list at a price you can’t pass up. There’s no special promo code needed to shop this amazing sale either, since all sale prices are already listed. Just be sure to add your favorites to your shopping cart ASAP — sizes are already selling out quickly and this incredible opportunity ends tonight, November 9.
First things we’re adding to our shopping carts? This floral-print wrap midi skirt from Club Monaco on sale for just $42, these trendy Via Spiga chain link loafers for up to 62 percent off, and this Kate Spade top-handle satchel for only $85. Plus, we’re stocking up on reusable face masks for less, like this four-pack of tie-dye printed masks from Boho Me for just $12 and this six-pack of washable face coverings from Nordstrom for only $9.
The Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale ends today, so scroll down to check out 14 of our top picks before the event’s over.
Best Clothing Deals
Best Shoes Deals
Best Accessories Deals
