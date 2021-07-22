Shop

Nordstrom Rack's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here with Over 16,000 Deals — Starting at $5

These are the nine things worth buying
By Alex Warner
July 22, 2021 07:00 AM
At Nordstrom Rack, you can always expect to find amazing savings. But every so often the off-price department store offers even steeper discounts as a way to get rid of its overstock styles, which is happening right now! 

The famous Clear the Rack event is back with deals so good, you won't believe your eyes. For a limited time, shoppers can score an extra 25 percent off all clearance items. In some cases, these savings add up to 75 percent off. There's no promo code needed, which makes adding the styles you want to your cart super quick and easy. 

Clear the Rack is a treasure trove of good bargains if you're willing to spend time hunting them down — there are over 16,000 items marked down across the fashion, beauty, and home categories. To help you get started, we browsed the sale for some of the deals that are worth adding to your cart.

Here Are the 9 Best Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Deals

First up is this breezy paisley-print smocked midi dress that's now less than $30. It reminds us of the famous nap dress that the Internet has been freaking out over. In other news, TikTok made us want to buy some tiny sunglasses and chunky shoes, which is why we included these $6 retro-glam cat eye sunnies and these $25 "Dad" sneakers on our list.

As for some of the steepest discounts, we found this pair of Ksubi jeans for $172 off, these Sam Edelman slides for 45 percent off, and this puffy pillow bag for $94 off. Plus, these pretty lilac leggings from editor-loved brand Zella are almost half-off. See, we told you these deals were good to pass up!  

The Clear the Rack Sale ends on Sunday, July 25, but we imagine things will be long gone before then. With prices this low, it's common for things to sell out quickly, so we recommend getting everything you want in your cart as soon as you can. 

Scroll down to shop our favorites styles from the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale before they disappear!

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Collective Concepts Paisley Border Print Sleeveless Smocked Midi Dress, $26.42 (orig. $46.97); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Sam Edelman Bay Cutout Slide Sandal, $44.97 (orig. $100); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Elodie Sleeveless Cropped Zip Polo Tee, $12.92 (orig. $29.97); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Ksubi Slim Pin Dusted Jeans, $33.73 (orig. $205); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Argento Vivo Sterling Silver Blonde Tortoiseshell Thick Hoop Earrings, $6.55 (orig. $58); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! House of Want Pillow Talk Tote Bag, $34.29 (orig. $128); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! BP. Super Cat Eye Sunglasses, $5.62 (orig. $15); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Zella Scalloped Studio Lite 7/8 Leggings, $36.56 (orig. $65); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! K-Swiss ST-229 Chunky Sole Sneaker, $24.17 (orig. $60); nordstromrack.com

