Nordstrom Rack’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Happening Right Now — but There Are Less Than 72 Hours Left to Shop 

Presidents Day weekend is known as one of the best times of the year to score incredible home deals, but it's also a really good opportunity to refresh your wardrobe. And that is especially true this year thanks to Nordstrom Rack — the discount department store just dropped its coveted Clear the Rack Sale.
For a limited time, shoppers can score an additional 25 percent off over 17,000 already discounted styles. We're talking about a total savings of up to 60 percent off boots, up to 65 percent off tops, and up to 70 percent off sweaters for the whole family. There are tons of name-brand fashion labels in this sale, including Topshop, Reformation, Everlane, Cole Haan, Kate Spade, and so many more. These deals are so good, you can't not shop!
But since there's not a lot of time left to shop, we sifted through the sale section in search of the pieces that are worth your money. Spoiler: Prices start at just $5!
Here are 12 of the best deals to shop from Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale this weekend:
Anyone experiencing this winter's frigid temperatures may want to add some cozy staples to their carts. We're eyeing this faux shearling quarter-zip pullover that's now just $14 and these ribbed knit wide leg lounge pants that are $40 off. And while it doesn't quite feel possible, spring is just around the corner, so now's also a great time to stock up on some transitional pieces, like this adorable Topshop shirt jacket (also known as a "shacket") that's 50 percent off and a great layer between seasons.
And because you can never have too many shoes, we've also added a few of our favorite pairs to the list of styles worth shopping; they include these classic white sneakers with an iridescent flare from Cole Haan for $45 and these trendy white combat boots for nearly half their original price. There are also a slew of face masks on sale at Nordstrom Rack, including this set of four reusable cloth coverings for $11 off and this pack of 25 tie-dye disposable masks for less than $5 (they're just 16 cents per mask).
As we said before, this is way too good of a sale not to take advantage of — but it ends on Monday, February 15, which means you've got just hours left to shop. Keep scrolling to see all our favorite deals from Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale.
Buy It! Topshop Clara Shirt Jacket, $69.72 (orig. $140); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Everlane The Teddy Wool Blend Crew Neck Sweater, $29.67 (orig. $88); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Reformation Sami Crop Cotton Sweater, $62.97 (orig. $168); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Steve Madden Checker Combat Boot, $59.97 (orig. $109.95); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Forgotten Grace Hooded Quarter Zip Faux Shearling Pullover, $14.04 (orig. $24.97); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! FreeLoader Brushed Hacci Pocket Jogger, $16.86 (orig. $29.97); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! French Connection Sophia Colorblock Balloon Sleeve Sweater, $49.97 (orig. $148); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Cole Haan Grandpro Rally Sneaker, $44.98 (orig. $130); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Gibsonlook Ribbed Knit Wide Leg Crop Pants, $14.04 (orig. $54); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Nordstrom Woven Printed Contoured Adult Face Masks Pack of 4, $9 (orig. $20); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Kate Spade New York Crossbody Ostrich Embossed Wallet, $67.48 (orig. $275); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Global Supply Industries Disposable Reverse Tie Dye Face Mask Pack of 25, $4.71 (orig. $17.97); nordstromrack.com
