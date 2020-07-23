Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale Has Kate Spade, Rag & Bone, and More for Up to 75% Off
Here are the 15 best deals to score
Where do we go when we want to score big on brands like Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Madewell, Rag & Bone, and more? Nordstrom Rack, of course. Right now the discount retailer is slashing prices even deeper during its Clear the Rack Sale and believe us when we say you don’t want to miss out.
Through July 26, shoppers can enjoy up to 75 percent off thousands of must-have styles when they take an additional 25 percent off all clearance items. There’s no promo code necessary since all sale prices are already listed, but what you do need is a good chunk of time blocked off on your calendar to shop because there are that many amazing deals to choose from.
To help get your shopping cart started, we picked out 15 of the best clothing, shoe, and handbag deals to score from the epic Clear the Rack Sale. Whether you’re in the market for a new midi dress that will take you through the fall in style or a fresh new pair of running shoes for the season, you’re sure to love the deals we found.
First things we’re scooping up? This ultra-comfy pullover tunic top from Free People on sale for just $36 and this trendy leather belt bag from Jennifer Aniston-loved label Rag & Bone for a whopping $318 off. Don’t forget to add these colorful hybrid water shoes from one of Reese Witherspoon’s go-to sneaker brands, Ryka, to your cart either.
There are plenty more amazing deals where these came from so if you’re looking to save big on some of your favorite brands then scroll down to check out 15 of our top sale picks from Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale before it ends soon.
Best Clothing Deals:
- Paige Kylie Crop Raw Edge Skinny Jeans, $50.61 (orig. $158)
- J.Crew V-Neck Front Button Cardigan, $15.74 (orig. $59.50)
- Z by Zella Ruched Tie Hem High Waist 7/8 Leggings, $16.30 (orig. $28.97)
- Max Studio Polka Dot Keyhole Ruffled Midi Dress, $22.49 (orig. $128)
- Free People Easy Street Tunic, $35.98 (orig. $128)
Best Shoes Deals:
- Tory Burch Frieda Espadrille Platform Sandal, $73.11 (orig. $258)
- Kate Spade New York Nova Flip Flop Sandal, $16.86 (orig. $29.97)
- Bearpaw Loketta Genuine Sheepskin Fur Lined Slipper, $22.49 (orig. $49.99)
- Ryka Hydro Sport Sneaker, $28.11 (orig. $69.99)
- Sam Edelman Felicia Genuine Calf Hair Flat, $39.36 (orig. $120)
Best Handbags Deals:
- Marc Jacobs The Commuter Crossbody Bag, $74.98 (orig. $225)
- Rebecca Minkoff MAB Leather Tote, $75.92 (orig. $298)
- Madewell Simple Genuine Calf Hair & Leather Crossbody Pouch, $28.11 (orig. $98)
- Rag & Bone Elliot Fanny Pack, $106.86 (orig. $425)
- Kate Spade New York Leather Cammie Crosshatched Crossbody, $84.36 (orig. $298)
