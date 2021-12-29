Shop

Nordstrom Rack's After-Christmas Sale Has Double Discounts on More Than 10,000 Styles

We found the 12 best deals you won’t want to miss out on
By Alex Warner December 28, 2021 07:00 PM
'Tis the season for savings! So if you didn't quite get everything on your wishlist this year, head over to Nordstrom Rack, because the discount department store's famous Clear the Rack sale is back

Until Sunday, January 2, you can score an extra 25 percent off almost all Nordstrom Rack clearance items. This is essentially the retailer's way of clearing out its excess inventory, which is good news for our closets. Each product is clearly marked with the new low price, so there's no need to fuss over adding a promo code at checkout to get the additional discount. 

There are more than 10,000 markdowns across the fashion, beauty, and home departments, which is exciting but slightly overwhelming. To help you make the most of your online shopping trip, we browsed through the thousands of items on sale to bring you 12 of the best Nordstrom Rack clearance items you need to add to your cart. 

12 Best Nordstrom Rack After-Christmas Deals 

Let's start with some of the cheapest things you can snag, like this Mario Badecu facial spray and candle set for $10 and these sparkly huggie hoop earrings for under $15. As for some affordable fashion finds, you can get this super soft half-button pullover, this adorable striped ribbed knit midi dress, and these trendy tie-dye joggers for less than $20 each. 

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! 90 Degrees by Reflex Lounge Jogger Pants, $11.22 (orig. $78); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Mario Badescu Mist & Glow Set, $10.12 (orig. $18); nordstromrack.com

We've also discovered some jaw-dropping deals on designer styles — we're talking hundreds of dollars off. This gorgeous Cinq a Sept jumpsuit is a whopping $388 off and this Ted Baker London crossbody bag is now less than $65. We also adore these snake-embossed, pointed-toe booties that are $142 off their original price. 

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Cinq a Sept Joyce Twill Jumpsuit, $106.84 (orig. $495); nordstromrack.com

In case you missed it, clogs are having a fashion moment thanks to celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Sarah Jessica Parker. These comfortable shearling-lined mules are the perfect way to get in on the trend this winter, and they're currently $147 off.

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Australia Luxe Collective Leather Genuine Shearling Supper Mule, $67.48 (orig. $215); nordstromrack.com

With the year coming to an end soon, there has never been a better time to treat yourself to something nice from this massive Nordstrom Rack sale. Styles are known to sell out fast on any given day at the department store, but we anticipate these clearance finds will go even faster thanks to the double discounts. So, don't hesitate to add what you want to your cart before it's too late! 

