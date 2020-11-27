Nordstrom Rack’s Big Black Friday Sale Is Here — and It Includes This Oprah-Loved Boot Brand
Kate Middleton is a fan, too
With hundreds of sales dropping online right now, you might not know exactly where to start with your Black Friday shopping. But if darn good deals on everything from clothing to shoes to bags to home goods is what you’re after, there’s only one place to be: Nordstrom Rack’s massive Black Friday sale, which has some of the best markdowns of the entire year.
If you’re familiar with Nordstrom’s Rack huge clearance sales, you probably know exactly how fast things sell out. After all, the retailer is every bargain shopper's best-kept secret for scoring designer goods for way less. Add additional discounts on top of the already-low prices — like the ones you’ll see right now during its Black Friday sale — and, well, you get the idea. Picture things flying off the shelves.
With more than 3,000 items on sale, it’s almost guaranteed you’ll find that item you’ve been waiting to buy “until it’s on sale!” If seasonal staples are what you’re after, there are hundreds of pretty amazing outerwear deals, like this Lucky Brand pick or this Barbour jacket that's similar to one Kate Middleton owns. Teaming a good coat with a pair of winter-ready boots is a no-brainer, and that’s why we think you’ll be quite keen these waterproof booties from Oprah-loved brand, Sorel. (Middleton is a fan of the footwear label, too.)
Not to mention all the bags, face masks, and jewelry. Nordstrom Rack’s Back Friday sale is offering an additional 40 percent off already marked-down accessories. Some standouts include Katie Holmes-approved Baublebar face masks going for a cool $8 right now, this Kate Spade New York Shoulder Bag that has plenty of pockets, and these Sterling Forever Hoop Earrings.
We scoured the best markdowns to narrow it down to those you absolutely shouldn’t sleep on. Shop our favorites below. (Word to wise: Do it now, because things are guaranteed to sell out.)
Best Clothing Deals
- Joe's Jeans The High Rise Crop Slim Jeans, $35.98 (orig. $228)
- Topshop Space Dye Chunky Turtleneck Sweater, $22.78 (orig. $75)
- ASTR the Label Boyfriend Blazer, $17.98 (orig. $39.97)
- A.L.C. Grainger Pleated Colorblock Midi Skirt, $89.98 (orig, $595)
- Vince Ribbed Elbow Length Sleeve Wool T-shirt, $40.48 (orig. $195)
- Eileen Fisher Windowpane Check Zip Merino Wool Cardigan, $53.98 (orig. $298)
Best Shoe Deals
- Sorel Cate Waterproof Block Heel Bootie, $53.98 (orig. $160)
- Via Spiga Tigen Leather Loafer, $31.48 (orig. $104)
- Blondo Elvina Waterproof Bootie, $35.98 (orig. $150)
- Sam Edelman Lior Loafer, $35.98 (orig. $130)
- Cole Haan Grand Ambition Genuine Calf Hair Ankle Bootie, $44.98 (orig. $230)
Best Accessory Deals
- BaubleBar Assorted Gingham Face Masks, $7.63 (orig. $16.97)
- Linea Pelle Snakeskin Embossed Reversible Belt, $8.98 (orig. $68)
- Nordstrom Washable Adult Face Masks, $7.20 (orig.$24)
- Sterling Forever 14K Rose Gold Vermeil Hammered 2.25, $16.78 (orig. $86)
- 8 Other Reasons Solid Adult Face Mask, $4.49 (orig. $22)
Best Handbag Deals
- Kate Spade New York Neve Leather Two Tone Medium Shoulder Bag, $89.98 (orig. $399)
- Nordstrom Kaison Nylon Crossbody Bag, $22.48 (orig. $89)
- Kate Spade New York Riverside Street Emmie Embossed Leather Crossbody Bag, $78.73 (orig. $348)
- Vince Camuto Dania Small Tote Bag, $89.10 (orig. $198)
- Coach Eme Leather Crossbody Bag, $82.95 (orig. $395)
