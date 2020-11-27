Nordstrom Rack’s Big Black Friday Sale Is Here — and It Includes This Oprah-Loved Boot Brand

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

With hundreds of sales dropping online right now, you might not know exactly where to start with your Black Friday shopping. But if darn good deals on everything from clothing to shoes to bags to home goods is what you’re after, there’s only one place to be: Nordstrom Rack’s massive Black Friday sale, which has some of the best markdowns of the entire year.

If you’re familiar with Nordstrom’s Rack huge clearance sales, you probably know exactly how fast things sell out. After all, the retailer is every bargain shopper's best-kept secret for scoring designer goods for way less. Add additional discounts on top of the already-low prices — like the ones you’ll see right now during its Black Friday sale — and, well, you get the idea. Picture things flying off the shelves.

With more than 3,000 items on sale, it’s almost guaranteed you’ll find that item you’ve been waiting to buy “until it’s on sale!” If seasonal staples are what you’re after, there are hundreds of pretty amazing outerwear deals, like this Lucky Brand pick or this Barbour jacket that's similar to one Kate Middleton owns. Teaming a good coat with a pair of winter-ready boots is a no-brainer, and that’s why we think you’ll be quite keen these waterproof booties from Oprah-loved brand, Sorel. (Middleton is a fan of the footwear label, too.)

We scoured the best markdowns to narrow it down to those you absolutely shouldn’t sleep on. Shop our favorites below. (Word to wise: Do it now, because things are guaranteed to sell out.)

