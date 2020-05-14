Nordstrom Rack Just Launched a Rare Sale on 300+ Birkenstock Shoes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sandal season is here and we found the perfect sale to celebrate!

Nordstrom Rack launched a two-day Birkenstock shopping event with sandals going for as little as $60. The rare sale, which includes popular styles like Birkenstock’s Arizona, Mayari, and Gizeh sandals, is the perfect time to treat yourself to a new pair for summer and save up to 40 percent in the process.

While not every shoe is discounted, savings are built into all of Nordstrom Rack’s prices and oftentimes are up to 70 percent off competitor prices. For instance, the shopping event includes Birkenstock’s Gizeh thong sandal for $100, which retails for up to $125 at other stores, and the suede Arizona sandal for $100, which typically goes for $125 or more.

Shop Nordstrom Rack’s Birkenstock Shoe Sale:

The iconic brand has developed a cult-like following, which includes shoppers worldwide and A-listers like Kendall Jenner, Naomi Watts, Kate Hudson, and Joanna Gaines. Owners rave about the shoes’ versatility, timeless look, high-quality materials, and most of all, their supportive feel. Reviewers call them “one of the most comfortable sandals ever.”

“Very, very comfortable — this is my second pair,” one reviewer wrote. “At first they are a little stiff, but eventually they will mold to your foot. Durable as well.”

Another great way to stock your closet with the trendy sandals without shelling out big bucks is to opt for the vinyl acetate versions of the brand’s popular black Arizona sandal and a similar khaki green style at Nordstrom Rack. The waterproof shoes feature the same look as their pricier counterparts, but are less expensive ($50 and under) thanks to their cheaper material.

In addition to this flash sale, Nordstrom Rack is also hosting a series of Birkenstock deals for men. With discounts up to 50 percent off, it’s another great way to save. Plus, most styles are unisex, giving you even more options to shop. Both offers are set to wrap up in less than 48 hours, however, we have a feeling most styles will sell out before then. See all of the markdowns on NordstromRack.com or shop our curated sale list below.

Buy It! Birkenstock Black Gizeh Thong Sandal, $99.95; nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Black Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $99.95; nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Brown Arizona Sandal, $99.95; nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Black Mayari Sandal, $99.95; nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Brown Mayari Sandal, $99.95; nordstromrack.com