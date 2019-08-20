6 Super-Affordable Brands You Can Only Shop at Nordstrom

Image zoom

If you love shopping the hottest trends for less, you’ll want to head over to Nordstrom ASAP. Besides offering up designer styles and of-the-moment contemporary pieces from brands such as Valentino, Fendi, Off-White, Jacquemus, rag & bone, A.L.C., Veronica Beard, and more, you can also find tons of crazy-cool styles at affordable prices. We’re talking about all of the incredible private-label brands designed exclusively for Nordstrom, which are full of fashion-forward styles, chic wardrobe essentials, quality workout gear, and must-have shoes, handbags, and accessories.

If you’re not already familiar with Nordstrom’s selection of exclusive brands, let us be the first to introduce you. We’ve picked out styles from six of our favorite Nordstrom-made brands that will take you from now through fall (and beyond) in major style, without breaking the bank. Our picks include top-rated leggings and activewear from Zella, modern and feminine work-ready styles from Halogen, and laid-back, ultra-wearable pieces from Caslon. Not to mention, there are tons of trendy styles from Nordstrom’s beloved brand, Leith, including a satin leopard-print midi skirt and super-chic dolman sweater.

So if you’re looking to refresh your fall wardrobe for cheap without sacrificing your style, you can’t go wrong stocking up on the season’s hottest trends from these Nordstrom-made brands. Scroll down to shop some of our favorite pieces for fall and more available now at Nordstrom.

Zella activewear is one of Nordstrom’s most popular private labels — and for a good reason! Its leggings lift, smooth, and tone in all the right places (even our editors are huge fans), and there are tons of sleek activewear styles to choose from, all at super-affordable prices.

Nordstrom’s Halogen label provides pieces that will take you from work to weekend with ease. Choose from bold statement-making styles or classic everyday basics, all with modern and feminine details.

If you’re in the market for easy, breezy, and effortless style, then you’ll love the ultra-wearable silhouettes from Caslon. The label’s laid-back essentials are perfect for travel, work, or weekends.

A reimagined mix of heritage pieces with American prep vibes, Nordstrom’s 1901 label is full of timeless styles, tailored classics, and crisp shirting — all with a modern twist. Think: gingham, stripes, loafers, plaids, shirt dresses, blazers, and more.

Nordstrom’s Treasure & Bond line is full of trendy pieces such as tie-dye dresses, oversized blazers, block-heel booties, accessories and more. Plus, every Treasure & Bond purchase supports programs that empower young people.

If you’re in the market for super-trendy, of-the-moment pieces — such as satin midi skirts, square-neck tops, and animal print maxi dresses — you’ll love Nordstrom’s exclusive line, Leith. It’s full of feminine pieces with a bit of edge, and tons of gorgeous accessories to dress each staple up or down.

