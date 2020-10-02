Nordstrom Just Quietly Put More Than 9,000 Items on Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Nordstrom loves to throw us for a loop. Surprise sales? Unexpected markdowns? It’s quickly become its MO, and although it’s been a minute since the retailer has blessed the internet with one of these unexpected (and exceptionally good) shopping events, the time has finally come again.

Nordstrom’s latest ”secret sale” — we’re deeming it secret, because it very subtly appears on the department store’s website and is separate from its usual clearance section — is chock-full of fashion and beauty finds that rarely get marked down. Hooray! What’s more, some of the prices you’ll see in the retailer’s price-matching extravaganza are comparable to those you tend to find during some of the biggest sale events of the year, like on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

So, more than 9,000 items quietly got marked down for a limited time (end date is unknown), and the prices are pretty darn good. What do you do? You act fast, that’s what. But with so many things secretly on sale, and an unknown amount of time to shop, it’s easy to get flustered and not know where to begin.

That’s where we come in: We shop a lot, so we know a good deal when we see one, which is why we sifted through the 128-page offerings to find a handful of pieces you should most definitely press “add to cart” on.

Best Fashion Deals

Image zoom Nordstrom

The beauty section is among one of the rarest categories to go on sale at Nordstrom, but alas, tons of items, from makeup to skincare to haircare, received a major price cut during Nordstrom’s latest surprise sale. The game-changing curling iron behind Reese Witherspoon’s bouncy waves is $30 off right now (the exact same discount we saw during Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale last year), and the perfume Markle once deemed her “signature daytime scent” is 15 percent off, another rare sale find.

Best Beauty Deals

Image zoom Nordstrom

With the weekend here and more time on your hands, you’ll (hopefully) have more time to sift through Nordstrom’s price-matching sale. Items are selling out fast, though, so make sure to do so sooner rather than later.