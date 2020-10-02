Nordstrom Just Quietly Put More Than 9,000 Items on Sale
Including Reese Witherspoon’s go-to curling iron and Meghan Markle-loved Jo Malone perfume
Nordstrom loves to throw us for a loop. Surprise sales? Unexpected markdowns? It’s quickly become its MO, and although it’s been a minute since the retailer has blessed the internet with one of these unexpected (and exceptionally good) shopping events, the time has finally come again.
Nordstrom’s latest ”secret sale” — we’re deeming it secret, because it very subtly appears on the department store’s website and is separate from its usual clearance section — is chock-full of fashion and beauty finds that rarely get marked down. Hooray! What’s more, some of the prices you’ll see in the retailer’s price-matching extravaganza are comparable to those you tend to find during some of the biggest sale events of the year, like on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
So, more than 9,000 items quietly got marked down for a limited time (end date is unknown), and the prices are pretty darn good. What do you do? You act fast, that’s what. But with so many things secretly on sale, and an unknown amount of time to shop, it’s easy to get flustered and not know where to begin.
That’s where we come in: We shop a lot, so we know a good deal when we see one, which is why we sifted through the 128-page offerings to find a handful of pieces you should most definitely press “add to cart” on.
For the fashion lover, you’ll find everything from ultra-cozy sweaters, like this cardigan from Madewell and this cutout pullover from Paige, to luxe sweatpants, like these Eileen Fisher joggers made from organic cotton that are chic enough to wear inside and outside of the house. Top-quality denim is also on sale right now, including styles from celeb-loved brand Mother and cult-favorite Levi’s 501s.
Best Fashion Deals
- Levi’s 501 Ripped High Waist Skinny Jeans, $73.50 (orig. $98)
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Shawl Robe Collar, $49 (orig. $70)
- Levi’s Bubble Faux Shearling Collar Puffer Coat, $79.99 (orig. $150)
- Eileen Fisher Slouchy Ankle Joggers, $118.50 (orig. $158)
- Mother The Dazzler Ankle Straight Leg Jean, $148.50 (orig. $198)
- Madewell Colburne Colorblock Coziest Textured Yarn Cardigan Sweater, $79.50 (orig. $89.50)
- Franco Sarto Harmond Square Toe Boot, $83.30 (orig. $118.95–128.95)
- Paige Raundi Cutout Shoulder Sweater, $194.25 (orig. $259)
- Madewell Ruffle Cardigan, $89.50 (orig. $98)
The beauty section is among one of the rarest categories to go on sale at Nordstrom, but alas, tons of items, from makeup to skincare to haircare, received a major price cut during Nordstrom’s latest surprise sale. The game-changing curling iron behind Reese Witherspoon’s bouncy waves is $30 off right now (the exact same discount we saw during Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale last year), and the perfume Markle once deemed her “signature daytime scent” is 15 percent off, another rare sale find.
Best Beauty Deals
- T3 Singlepass Wave Professional Tapered Ceramic Styling Wand, $129.99 (orig. $160)
- Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell Cologne, $120.70 (orig. $142)
- Drybar The Double Shot Blower Dryer, $127.50 (orig. $150)
- Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $11.90–$22.10 (orig. $14–$26)
- Jo Malone London Wood Sage Sea Salt Cologne, $61.20–$120.70 (orig. $72–$142)
- Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment, $40.80 (orig. $48)
- Skin Gym Rose Quartz Crystal Facial Roller, $23.80 (orig. $28)
With the weekend here and more time on your hands, you’ll (hopefully) have more time to sift through Nordstrom’s price-matching sale. Items are selling out fast, though, so make sure to do so sooner rather than later.
