Out of 3,000 Items at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, These Are the Very Best

Shopaholics, it’s the best time of the year — the much-anticipated Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is here!

So far, it’s totally worth the hype: The retailer is offering over 3,000 items at reduced prices. We’re talking about major markdowns on tons of the trendiest fall styles, including vintage floral print dresses, candy-colored blazers, velvet heels and more.

It’s an overwhelming selection, which is why we’ve gone ahead and picked out 15 of our favorite styles. Each item is perfect to wear now through the fall, so you can get a nice head start on next season’s trends. Scroll down to check out some of the best fall styles and get shopping. The sale will last through August 5th.

Handbags

A navy hobo bag is great if you love a minimal and modern vibe, but if you’re looking for something more lady-like, a chain strap shoulder bag is perfect. For something more playful, opt for a floral print crossbody.

Buy It! Clockwise from left: Tory Burch Marsden Swingpack Leather Crossbody Bag, $285.90 (orig. $428); Kate Spade New York Oakwood Street Lora Pebbled Leather Hobo, $218.90 (orig. 328); Ted Baker London Bow Leather Crossbody Bag, $145.90 (orig. $219)

Tops

Florals are everything, especially on a gorgeous wrap blouse, but if your vibe is more refined try rocking a candy-colored blazer this fall – it’s a fun and sophisticated way to add color to your wardrobe. Plus you can wear it now with cut-off jean shorts and block heel sandals for a look that’s totally on trend! Of course, no fall wardrobe is complete without a gorgeous cashmere sweater – especially one that you score on major sale!

Buy It! Nordstrom Signature Cable Cashmere Sweater, $219.90 (orig. $329); Hinge Floral Spot Wrap Top, $52.90 (orig. $79); J.Crew Dover Blazer, $131.90 (orig. $198)

Dresses

Menswear-inspired plaid, romantic lace and vintage-inspired florals are three very different vibes but three very on trend styles. Just add a pair of pumps, mules or booties and some chic earrings and you’re ready to take on next season in major style.

Buy It! Theory McClair Plaid Mod Belted Sheath Dress, $289.90 (orig. $435); Self-Portrait Tiered Scalloped Lace Dress, $374.90 (orig. $560); La Vie Rebecca Taylor Veronique Ruffle Sleeve Dress, $197.90 (orig. $295)

Shoes

Whether you love to wear heels or flats, there are plenty of amazing options. Victorian-inspired lace-up booties, snake print ballet flats and velvet mules are all fabulous footwear styles to rock this fall.

Buy It! Clockwise from left: Leith Mila Corset Bootie, $69.90 (orig. $109.95); Cole Haan Tali Bow Skimmer Flat, $99.90 (orig. $149.95); Loeffler Randall Luisa Sandal, $249.90 (orig. $375)

Bottoms

Straight leg jeans are one of the hottest denim styles of the fall season, but if you prefer skirts, try a faux leather pleated midi or floral asymmetrical hem style. Both can be dressed up or down for wherever the season takes you!

Buy It! Rebecca Taylor Pleated Faux Leather Skirt, $283.90 (orig. $425); Lewit Asymmetrical Floral Silk Skirt, $229.90 (orig. $349); FRAME Le High Straight Asymmetrical Hem Jeans, $166.90 (orig. $250)