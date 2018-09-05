Step into the season in major style for less with Nordstrom. Right now during their Summer Sale Event, tons of the coolest shoes are on sale for up to 40 percent off, including a large selection of stylish boots and booties that are on trend for this upcoming fall season. Some of our favorites include western-style booties, bold satin booties and knee high boots. Hurry and get shopping because these styles aren’t sticking around for long!

High Shine Satin Booties

Statement booties have been a strong shoe trend for the past few seasons and is showing no signs of slowing down. Try rocking this bold hued satin heel style with a pair of cropped jeans and an animal print top for an 80’s-inspired look that’s totally on trend.

Buy It! Tony Bianco Davis Stretch Satin Bootie, $105.57 (orig. $175.95); nordstrom.com

Metallic Booties

What do you get when you cross a Western-style boot and a Chelsea boot and add a metallic finish? The ultimate statement-making booties for fall, of course.

Buy It! Jeffrey Campbell Aliases Boot, $134.96 (orig. $179.95); nordstrom.com

Western-Inspired Booties

Western-inspired boots are everything this season. Pair this luxe studded style with a leather mini skirt and cozy sweater for a cute and casual weekend look or dress them up with trousers and an oversized blazer. The possibilities are endless.

Buy It! Tony Bianco Simbai Western Boot, $100.17 (orig. $166.95); nordstrom.com

Leopard Booties

Leopard is one of the coolest prints of the season. Try rocking these booties with a leather skirt or kick flare jeans.

Buy It! Marc Fisher LTD Miggi Genuine Calf Hair Bootie, $119.37 (orig. $198.95); nordstrom.com

Knee High Boots

With hardware detail and a low block heel, these classic knee high boots are a chic and timeless style to rock this season. Wear them with your favorite skirts, dresses, leggings or skinny jeans. No matter how you style them, you can’t go wrong.

Buy It! Tory Burch Marsden Boot, $314.90 (orig. $498); nordstrom.com

