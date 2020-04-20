Nordstrom Just Marked Down Over 6,000 Pairs of Shoes — Including Meghan Markle's Adidas Sneakers

Image zoom

Calling all shoe lovers! Nordstrom just launched a one-day sale featuring markdowns on over 6,000 pairs of sneakers, sandals, heels, boots, and other footwear from popular brands like Adidas, Nike, Steve Madden, Dr. Scholl’s, Converse, and Superga. With discounts up to 60 percent off, it’s the perfect time to replace your sneakers or treat your feet to a new pair of comfy kicks.

Rather than sifting through the thousands of markdowns included in the promotion, we made it easy for you and rounded up 10 of the best deals on comfortable shoes and sneakers. Just be sure to add them to your cart before the prices go back up tomorrow at 9 a.m. EST/6 a.m. PST.

Shop Nordstrom’s One-Day Shoe Sale:

While all of the savings are pretty fantastic, there are two deals you simply cannot miss. First, shoppers can score 20 percent off Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, which are a go-to among celebs like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Jennifer Garner. And just last fall, Meghan Markle wore the versatile sneakers while attending the opening of a bakery in London. The former royal has been seen wearing the white sneakers to the airport and on the set of Suits as well.

The second must-shop deal is another Adidas markdown, this time on its UltraBoost running shoes, which again are owned by Meghan Markle and other A-listers. Select colors of the unisex sneakers are currently 35 percent off, while the all-white and black styles are marked down by 20 percent.

If you’re itching to start shopping (and saving!), scroll down to find 10 of the best deals right here, or browse all of Nordstrom’s current shoe deals before the shopping event ends tomorrow.

Buy It! Steve Madden Caliber High Top Sneaker, $55.17 (orig. $91.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker, $64 (orig. $80); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Adidas Edge Lux 3 Running Shoe, $51 (orig. $85); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Ollie Low Top Sneaker, $31.98 (orig. $79.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Steve Madden Braden Sneaker, $43.17 (orig. $71.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Caslon Alysha Slip-On Sneaker, $53.97 (orig. $89.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Adidas Superstar Faux Snakeskin Sneaker, $72 (orig. $90); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Nike Vista Lite Sneaker, $59.98 (orig. $100); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Linea Paolo Felicia Wedge Bootie, $71.96 (orig. $119.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Adidas UltraBoost 20 Running Shoe, $115.20 (orig. $180); nordstrom.com

