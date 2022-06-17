Credit: Nordstrom
The Easy Way to Find Summer Clothes for Under $100 Is Browsing This Nordstrom Section with 3,400 Styles

The department store’s in-house designs are stylish and affordable
Now that (almost) everyone's favorite season is nearly officially here, our focus is shifting toward backyard cookouts, summer vacations, and what we're going to wear to all of the above. Lucky for us, Nordstrom, the iconic department store we've trusted with our fashion finds for decades, has several in-house lines that live up to the store's stylish reputation and are much more reasonably priced than its designer offerings. 

Right now, Nordstrom's lines are packed with dresses, sandals, comfortable sneakers, bright and colorful shorts, and accessories like sun hats that all fit perfectly into our summer wardrobe. The brand has over 3,400 new items up for grabs, but we combed through them all to bring you the 20 best to shop right now. Take a look below. 

Best Nordstrom Summer Styles Under $100

Best Nordstrom Summer Shoes Under $100

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Oversize Linen Blend Blazer, $79; nordstrom.com

Whether you're going into the office on a hot day, heading to a baby shower, or just want to look sophisticated and put together, a linen blazer is the ideal way to pull any outfit together. This one comes in four popsicle-bright colors (plus black and a striped option) like the electric lavender seen here. It has a relaxed, oversized fit that pairs well with shorts, skirts, pants, or over a dress for a cool, laid-back vibe that shoppers say looks "fabulous," especially "at this price point. 

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Lucca Slide Sandal, $39.95; nordstrom.com

One shopper-loved item we came across is this slide sandal that comes in five summer-ready shades. Reviews say they're "so comfortable" and that they "love the look and feel" of these paired with an array of different outfit options. The sandals are flat, making them easy to walk in, and have a woven design over the front for a touch of design and style. 

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Tie Waist Pull-On Shorts, $39; nordstrom.com

These rayon-poly blend shorts that shoppers describe as "not too thin" and "perfect for summer" also caught our eye — the bright rust color, in particular. The elastic top makes them an easy fit and the added drawstring makes them quickly customizable, too. The material falls loosely away from your legs for a breezy, easy wear that another reviewer called "so comfy and flattering.

Shop these stylish summer finds and more from Nordstrom's in-house fashion brands now while they're still in stock. 

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Packable Braided Paper Straw Panama Hat, $29; nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Pleat Detail Shift Dress, $69; nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Linen Blend Camp Shirt, $59; nordstrom.com

