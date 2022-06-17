The Easy Way to Find Summer Clothes for Under $100 Is Browsing This Nordstrom Section with 3,400 Styles

Whether you're going into the office on a hot day, heading to a baby shower, or just want to look sophisticated and put together, a linen blazer is the ideal way to pull any outfit together. This one comes in four popsicle-bright colors (plus black and a striped option) like the electric lavender seen here. It has a relaxed, oversized fit that pairs well with shorts, skirts, pants, or over a dress for a cool, laid-back vibe that shoppers say looks "fabulous," especially "at this price point.