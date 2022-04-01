My Best-Kept Fashion Secret Is This Affordable Nordstrom Brand — and So Many Sleek Styles Are on Sale

Funny thing is, my mom was actually the person to introduce me to Open Edit, shortly after it launched last April. One day she came home with this gorgeous ribbed button-down sweater for herself; obviously, I asked her about it, and she said it was from Open Edit. Unfamiliar with the label at that point, I immediately went to my computer, searched for the brand on Nordstrom's site, and the rest is, as they say, history. And yes, we now both own the same ribbed button-down. (Thanks, mom!)