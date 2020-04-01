Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Have Both Carried This Longchamp Tote — and It’s on Sale at Nordstrom

Image zoom

Just like Superga sneakers and Birdies slippers, Longchamp bags have earned a worldwide, cult-like following of fans (the likes of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton), and this epic new sale is the perfect time for admirers to get their hands on the iconic bag at a major discount.

Nordstrom’s site-wide spring sale is here, and it features rare designer discounts on an array of Longchamp totes and bags (not to mention, tons of other great finds like comfy sneakers and work-from-home essentials). The French brand’s popular, celeb-loved Le Pliage totes and backpacks are now up to 40 percent off and going for as little as $84.

Shop Nordstrom’s Longchamp Totes and Bags on Sale:

Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle own the popular Le Pliage tote in Longchamp’s water-resistant nylon style, which usually goes for $125 to $190. Markle wore hers (a beige-y neutral) on the red carpet, while Middleton has been spotted toting her collection at royal events, airports, and even her college graduation — further proof the timeless bag can be worn just about anywhere.

Other A-listers, like Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez, have recently sported the Le Pliage bag at fashion shows and red carpet events. Jenner opted for classic black, while Lopez went for white — a hue that’s perfect for spring and summer.

The retailer hasn’t disclosed how long these markdowns will last (or how much stock they have left), so if you’ve long waited for a Longchamp sale to come along, you’ll have to move fast and grab one while they’re still available. Browse the huge assortment of spring markdowns on Nordstrom, or shop one of its many Longchamp sales right here.

Buy It! Le Pliage Club Tote, $92.98 (orig. $155); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Le Pliage Club Small Shoulder Tote, $83.98 (orig. $140); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Le Pliage Club Backpack, $83.98 (orig. $140); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Small Le Pliage Panthere Canvas Tote, $155.98 (orig. $260); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Large Le Pliage Panthere Canvas Tote, $155.98 (orig. $260); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Mini Le Pliage Cuir Leather Top Handle Bag, $227.98 (orig. $380); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Le Pliage Club Backpack, $105 (orig. $140); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Le Pliage Club Small Shoulder Tote, $105 (orig. $140); nordstrom.com

