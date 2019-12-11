These PJs Have Over 1,000 Five-Star Reviews — and They’re One of Nordstrom’s Most Popular Gifts

Image zoom

Last-minute holiday shopping is about to get much less stressful thanks to Nordstrom’s Holiday Gifts Best Sellers section, a.k.a. a treasure trove of customer-recommended goodies that are perfect for gifting.

The retailer recently released the latest of its curated gift guides, and we have a feeling it’ll help you find something for everyone that’s left on your list. Even though there are still over 400 items to sift through in the Best Sellers section, that’s nothing compared to the total number of offerings you can be bombarded with when shopping online.

In search of the perfect present for your beauty-obsessed bestie? Then the cult-favorite Slip Silk Pillowcase that claims to be an “eight-hour beauty treatment every night” is your calling card. Want something for your hard-to-shop-for sister? Consider scooping up the Chrissy Teigen-recommended Barefoot Dreams Cozy Throw.

But the one item in the retailer’s extensive Holiday Gifts Best Sellers roundup that really stood out to us? The Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas. Sure, they’re super cute and come in 10 different colors and patterns, but the fact that these cozy PJs have racked up over 1,000 five-star reviews is the star selling point.

One shopper wrote, “They are my favorites of all time. I buy every new color…They are classy and so comfortable, I can’t say enough. These will forever be my go-to pajamas. The softest ever.” Countless others noted they never want to take them off — and luckily, with the pajama fashion trend still going strong, they won’t have to.

The pajama set, which features a loose-fitting button-up top and soft, fluid pants, has a casual, menswear-inspired design that’s very on-trend. Because yes, your PJs can and should be comfy and trendy. Plus, the PJ’s fashion-forward aesthetic gives you another excuse to wear them outside of the house.

Best of all, though? The best-selling loungewear set is crafted from a modal fabric that’s lightweight, breathable, and soft, so you’ll never overheat or feel uncomfortable throughout the night.

Give the gift of comfort this year by scooping up these top-rated Nordstrom pajamas. But you’ll want to hurry — styles are selling fast because, well, these PJs are about as perfect as loungewear gets.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas in Blue Colony, $65; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas in Blue Pearl Botanical Toile, $65; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas in Black, $65; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas in Purple Moon, $65; nordstrom.com