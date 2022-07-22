Nordstrom Just Dropped the Price on More Than 3,200 Summer Styles Made by Its In-House Brands
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally underway, and shoppers are taking full advantage of all the luxury designer brands that are currently available at much more budget-friendly prices.
But one of the best (and sometimes overlooked) ways to shop the sale is by browsing the beloved in-house brands that Nordstrom creates itself, like Zella, Halogen, and Open Edit. All of these labels are up to 85 percent off during the annual sale. There are more than 3,200 Nordstrom brand items to choose from, and they're ideal for this mid-summer heatwave we're currently experiencing.
While sifting through the options, we found that Nordstrom's lines are packed with breezy dresses, cooling tops, lightweight shorts, and comfortable shoes to tie every outfit together. We narrowed it down to the 15 worth shopping while the sale continues through 2:59am ET on Monday, August 1.
Best Nordstrom Made Styles on Sale Now
- Nordstrom V-Neck Top, $46.72 (orig. $89)
- Caslon Sagittario Wedge Espadrille, $26.23–$31.47 (orig. $69.95)
- Open Edit Split Hem Sweater Pants, $13.47 (orig. $59)
- Treasure & Bond V-Neck Smocked Top, $15.72 (orig. $69)
- Open Edit Ophelia Flat Sandal, $18.73–$22.49 (orig. $49.95)
- Zella Live In Pocket Joggers, $42.90 (orig. $65)
- Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt, $11.90 (orig. $19)
- Caslon Farley Toe Loop Sandal, $26.97 (orig. $59.95)
- Open Edit Matte Satin Wrap Front Crop Blouse, $13.47 (orig. $59)
- Open Edit Sleeveless Reversible Maxi Dress, $22.04 (orig. $49)
- BP. Brynne Bootie, $54.99 (orig. $79.95)
- Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings, $38.90 (orig. $65)
- Treasure & Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress, $35.90 (orig. $49)
- BP. Printed Babydoll Minidress, $38.99–$41.99 (orig. $55)
- Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot, $69.90 (orig. $99.95)
One standout from this list reminded us of a highly-publicized recent outing that involved Queen Letizia, Jill Biden, and two pairs of espadrilles. This similar pair by Caslon is finished with a leather strap and comes in summery blue or coral, plus basic black. The platform wedge heel has the style's signature woven detail wrapped around it and the shoe is finished with a rubber sole for comfort and stability. Shoppers say the pair is super versatile and comfortable, too.
Buy It! Caslon Sagittario Wedge Espadrille, $26.23–$31.47 (orig. $69.95); nordstrom.com
Another shopper-favorite are these Zella leggings with hundreds of five-star ratings. This pair has pockets for your phone, keys, and cards, and they hit just above the ankle for added comfort. These leggings have a touch of compression and spandex for a fit that holds you in while still allowing for plenty of room to stretch while you workout or lounge.
The fabric's moisture-wicking technology helps to keep you cool and dry, a feature that shoppers say actually works when they're in the middle of a tough exercise class. One reviewer also noted that they're never see-through and that they love the leggings so much, they'll "never wear another pair."
Buy It! Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings, $38.90 (orig. $65); nordstrom.com
Shop these affordable finds and more before the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends later this month.
Buy It! Open Edit Sleeveless Reversible Maxi Dress, $46.37 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Nordstrom V-Neck Top, $46.72 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com
Buy It! BP Printed Babydoll Minidress, from $38.99 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com
