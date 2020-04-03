Surprise! Nordstrom Just Dropped Amazing Deals on Celeb-Loved Denim

Image zoom

We’ve been spending a lot of time at home in sweatpants lately, dreaming of the day we’ll retire them for regular pants. But while we wait for that day to come, we’ll use this time to refresh our denim collection, which we can now do for way less thanks to Nordstrom: The department store just surprised us with more incredible savings on top of its already amazing Spring Sale!

As part of its new Better Together Sale, Nordstrom is teaming up with some of its favorite brands to bring you “exceptional deals” online while its stores are temporarily closed. To kick things off, it’s advertising savings of 25 percent on jeans for the entire family from top-rated brands like Rag & Bone, Good American, AG, and Paige. However, while scrolling through the sale, we noticed a handful of styles that are discounted even more — we’re talking up to 55 percent off!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

What’s even more exciting is that there are so many celeb-loved denim brands on sale, including Levi’s, a classic label loved by Hilary Duff; Mother, the brand behind Meghan Markle’s iconic skinny jeans; and Frame, which counts supermodels Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Karlie Kloss as fans.

RELATED: Famous Moms Love to Wear This Denim Brand — and It’s on Sale at Nordstrom

There are over 3,200 denim styles on sale in the women’s section, but we narrowed it down to eight pairs you definitely should add to your cart while you can get them for less. The ones we’re most excited to score on sale? The vintage-inspired Levi’s Wedgie jeans that practically everyone wants to get their butts into (think: peach emoji) that are now only $64. We also discovered a few of Everlane’s already affordable and sustainable styles on sale too, like these stretchy bootcut jeans.

But here’s the catch: These savings end on Sunday, April 5 at noon ET, so there is very limited time to take advantage of them. Scroll down to shop our picks before this deal ends, and stay tuned because Nordstrom has teased more deals coming soon!

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Everlane The Cheeky Bootcut Jeans, $58.50 (orig. $78); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Levi’s Wedgie High Waist Raw Hem Straight Leg Jeans, $63.70 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! BlankNYC Madison High Waist Raw Hem Crop Straight Leg, $66 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Frame Le Skinny de Jeanne Crop Jeans, $146.25 (orig. $195); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Citizens of Humanity Liya High Waist Ripped Slim Leg Jeans, $193.50 (orig. $258); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Rag & Bone Rosa Ripped Boyfriend Jeans, $206.25 (orig. $278); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Veronica Beard Ember Seam Detail High Waist Wide Leg Jeans, $243.75 (orig. $325); nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.