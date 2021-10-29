Nordstrom Has Tons of Holiday Gifts to Shop for Less Than $25 — These Are Our Top Picks
The holidays are fast approaching, and if you're someone who normally leaves things to the last minute, you may want to reconsider. There are multiple supply chain issues currently happening, so experts are recommending getting your shopping done as early as possible this year, as they expect shipping delays and stock shortages throughout the holiday season. Luckily, Nordstrom has made it easier than ever to get your gifting done well in advance of the December rush — and without breaking the bank.
That's because the retailer launched a holiday gift section that's full of affordable gifts for just about everyone on your list. There are tons of cozy home items that you can scoop up for pocket change, including this cute set of reusable straws and this delicious-smelling candle that would make a great hostess gift.
For the fashion lovers in your life, you can scoop up trendy items like this Zella workout dress for less than $20, this adorable BaubleBar bracelet that's currently half off, or some Kim Kardashian-approved undergarments from her Skims line for a mere $18. Nordstrom also has tons of budget-friendly beauty finds available, including Clinique lipstick sets and customer-loved Mario Badescu skincare products.
And don't forget to check out the toy section for the kiddos in your life. You can shop everything from this Melissa and Doug activity kit to these FAO Schwarz headphones for dirt cheap. To help you beat the rush and make your holiday shopping experience as easy as possible, we've scoured the site and rounded up the 25 best holiday gifts that you can shop for under $25.
Keep reading to shop our favorite fashion, accessory, home, toy, and beauty gifts of the season. Prices start at just $7, so you can get the bulk of your shopping done without spending a fortune.
Best Fashion Gifts
- Treasure and Bond Thermal Stitch Pullover in Pink Powder, $24.97 (orig. $59)
- Zella Post Studio Dress, $19.97 (orig. $59)
- Nike Dri-Fit Tempo Running Shorts, $22.96 (orig. $30)
- BP Mock Neck Crop Knit Top, $19
- Champion Heritage T-Shirt, $21 (orig. $35)
Best Accessory Gifts
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks, $18
- Nike Victori Slide, $19.99 (orig. $35)
- BaubleBar Initial Crystal Beaded Bracelet, $17.97 (orig. $36)
- Skims Fits Everybody Thong, $18
- Nordstrom Small Endless Hoop Earrings, $19
Best Beauty Gifts
- Clinique Plenty of Pop Lipstick Set, $21.25 (orig. $25)
- Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $14.45 (orig. $17)
- Skin Gym Golden Glow Gold Face Mask, $7.23 (orig. $8.50)
- Keihl's Hydration Starter Set, $18.70 (orig. $20)
- Slip Pure Silk Three-Pack of Skinny Hair Ties, $22
Best Home Gifts
Best Toy Gifts
- Melissa & Doug Play Draw Create Ocean Activity Kit, $14.99 (orig. $17.99)
- Ann Williams Sticker It Up Animal Fun Book, $12.99
- Baby Einstein Magic Touch Curiosity Tablet, $22.99
- Jellycat Otto Sausage Dog Plush Toy, $25
- FAO Schwarz Plush Covered Headphones, $23.99 (orig. $34.99)
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.