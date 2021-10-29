Nordstrom Has Tons of Holiday Gifts to Shop for Less Than $25 — These Are Our Top Picks

Prices start at just $7
By Rebecca Carhart October 29, 2021 04:30 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The holidays are fast approaching, and if you're someone who normally leaves things to the last minute, you may want to reconsider. There are multiple supply chain issues currently happening, so experts are recommending getting your shopping done as early as possible this year, as they expect shipping delays and stock shortages throughout the holiday season. Luckily, Nordstrom has made it easier than ever to get your gifting done well in advance of the December rush — and without breaking the bank. 

That's because the retailer launched a holiday gift section that's full of affordable gifts for just about everyone on your list. There are tons of cozy home items that you can scoop up for pocket change, including this cute set of reusable straws and this delicious-smelling candle that would make a great hostess gift. 

RELATED: Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message.

For the fashion lovers in your life, you can scoop up trendy items like this Zella workout dress for less than $20, this adorable BaubleBar bracelet that's currently half off, or some Kim Kardashian-approved undergarments from her Skims line for a mere $18. Nordstrom also has tons of budget-friendly beauty finds available, including Clinique lipstick sets and customer-loved Mario Badescu skincare products

And don't forget to check out the toy section for the kiddos in your life. You can shop everything from this Melissa and Doug activity kit to these FAO Schwarz headphones for dirt cheap. To help you beat the rush and make your holiday shopping experience as easy as possible, we've scoured the site and rounded up the 25 best holiday gifts that you can shop for under $25. 

Keep reading to shop our favorite fashion, accessory, home, toy, and beauty gifts of the season. Prices start at just $7, so you can get the bulk of your shopping done without spending a fortune. 

Best Fashion Gifts

Credit: Nordstrom

Best Accessory Gifts

Credit: Nordstrom

Best Beauty Gifts

Credit: Nordstrom

Best Home Gifts

Credit: Nordstrom

Best Toy Gifts

Credit: Nordstrom

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com