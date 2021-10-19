Nordstrom Has Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List — Here Are the 40 Best Things to Shop
We may still only be in October, but that hasn't stopped Nordstrom from getting into the holiday spirit. The retailer just dropped a holiday gift section that's filled with must-have presents for just about everyone in your life. While it may sound too early to start making your lists and checking them twice, experts are saying it's more important than ever to get a jump start on your shopping this year due to multiple supply chain delays.
Luckily, Nordstrom's Make Merry gift shop makes it easier than ever to get your holiday shopping done, no matter what your budget is. The section is broken down by both price point and category, including pets, home, kids toys, and beauty sets.
To help make your holiday shopping experience even easier, we went through the entire gift section and picked out the best 40 items to shop for under $25, under $50, under $100, and over $100. Whether you're looking to score some affordable stocking stuffers, or want to splurge on a designer piece for yourself or a loved one, you should be able to find the perfect gift for just about everyone on your list.
Some of the must-have items of the season have been highlighted, including this Skims face mask that has nearly 2,000 reviews, this Balenciaga card case, these customer-loved Crocs, and these cute cat-eye sunglasses that are on sale for less than $8.
Holiday-scented candles, fluffy women's socks, comfortable men's shoes, beloved beauty products, and cozy home goods have all made the list as well. No matter what you're looking for, we've got you covered. Keep reading to shop our favorite 40 gifts from Nordstrom at every price point below.
Best Gifts for Under $25
- Nest Two Ounce Holiday Candle, $17
- Ugg Ribbed Crew Socks, $18
- Slip Three-Pack Skinny Hair Ties, $22
- BP Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $7.50 (orig. $15)
- Origins Merry Mask Set, $20
- Skims Adult Seamless Face Mask, $8
- Nordstrom Initial Square Jewelry Box, $20
- DryBar Self-Grip Rollers, $12
- Baby Einstein Magic Touch Curiosity Tablet, $22.99
- HydroFlask 12-Ounce Coffee Mug, $24.95
Best Gifts for Under $50
- Thread Supply Shirt Jacket, $49
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Bae-Sics Set, $33
- Jellycat Apollo Owl Stuffed Animal, $32.50
- Crocs Classic Clog, $49.99
- Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace, $50
- Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw, $39.50
- Nordstrom Cashmere Fingerless Gloves, $45
- Under Armour Tech Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $40
- Nike Victori One Sport Slide, $30
- Fjallraven Tab Beanie, $30
Best Gifts for Under $100
- Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials Set, $60
- Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98
- Vince Camuto Center Seam Crewneck Sweater, $69
- La Mer Moisturizing Cream (.5 Ounces), $95
- Beis Travel Tote, $98
- Ugg Scuffette II Slipper, $89.95–$100
- Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger Sweatpants, $89
- Nike Blazer Low 77 Sneakers, $85
- Fjallraven Kanken Water-Resistant Backpack, $80
- The North Face Hmyln Windbreaker, $62.30 (orig $89)
Best Gifts for $100 or More
- Burberry Giant Check Cashmere Scarf, $470
- Gucci Men's Slide, $310
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $399.99
- Tory Burch Double T Sandal, $198
- Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 Parfum (2.4 ounces), $435
- David Yurman DY Madison Chain Bracelet, $325
- Saint Laurent Monogramme Quilted Leather Pouch, $425
- Gucci Trademark Heart Necklace, $230
- Bose Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $379
- Balenciaga Loro Croc-Embossed Leather Card Case, $260
