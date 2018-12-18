Nordstrom Launches Crazy-Good Deals Weeks Before Its Half-Yearly Sale Starts

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — one, because Christmas is just around the corner, and two, because it’s almost time for the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale. If you freaked out over Nordstrom’s insane Black Friday deals, just wait until you see what it has to offer right after Christmas. Historically, Nordstrom has been known to majorly slash prices on tons of already marked-down items, including shirts, dresses, shoes, coats, and more — so we can expect tons of really amazing after Christmas savings!

The semi-annual sale will begin December 26 and run through January 3, so you’ll have plenty of time to spend your gift cards and get really amazing savings. And if you’re a Nordstrom credit card holder, you may be in luck because the retailer typically lets members shop an entire week early. Be sure to bookmark this page because we’ll be updating it with the best deals you can score at Nordstrom after Christmas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Below, see our wish list of sale items we’re hoping will be marked down even more during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale.

Best Shirts and Sweaters Deals

BP. Lettuce Edge Ribbed Top, $17.40 (orig. $29); nordstrom.com

Topshop Animal Jacquard Blouse, $31.99 (orig. $65); nordstrom.com

Love by Design Bell Sleeve Sweater, $26.98 (orig. $45); nordstrom.com

Leith Boucle Sweater, $38.98 (orig. $65); nordstrom.com

Free People Counting Stars Blouse, $88.80 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com

Best Coats and Jackets Deals

Badgley Mischka Faux Leather Trim Long Trench Coat, $69.90 (orig. $178); nordstrom.com

Kenneth Cole Pressed Boucle Coat, $139.90 (orig. $228); nordstrom.com

Halogen Faux Fur Coat, $106.90 (orig. $179); nordstrom.com

Treasure & Bond Stripe Menswear Blazer, $53.40 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com

Madewell Denim Northward Crop Army Jacket, $55.20 (orig. $138); nordstrom.com

Best Dresses Deals

BP. Cable Knit Sweater Dress, $41.40 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

All in Favor Button-Up T-Shirt Dress, $26.98 (orig. $45); nordstrom.com

Eliza J Off the Shoulder Velvet Dress, $70.80 (orig. $118); nordstrom.com

Reformation Jeanie Rib Knit Dress, $68.60 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

French Connection Sweater Maxi Dress, $76.80 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com

Best Shoes Deals

Steve Madden Brinkley Over the Knee Stretch Boot, $99.90 (orig. $129.95); nordstrom.com

Halogen Skylar Pointy Toe Bootie, $69.90 (orig. $99.95); nordstrom.com

UGG Kristin Classic Slim Water Resistant Mini Boot, $109.90 (orig. $149.95); nordstrom.com

Sperry Saltwater Waterproof Rain Boot, $99.90 (orig. $119.95); nordstrom.com

Hunter Original Refined Quilted Chelsea Waterproof Boot, $99.90 (orig. $155); nordstrom.com

Best Handbags Deals

Allsaints Vincent Leather Crossbody Bag, $186.26 (orig. $278); nordstrom.com

Kate Spade New York Hayes Street Hazel Studded Leather Crossbody Bag, $152.76 (orig. $228); nordstrom.com

Leith Diamond Quilt Box Clutch, $29.49 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Perry Leather Tote, $198.98 (orig. $398); nordstrom.com

OAD New York Mini Prism Convertible Satchel, $224.98 (orig. $375); nordstrom.com

Best Accessories Deals