Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Has Outrageous Deals on Over 20,000 Fashion Finds — Shop Our Picks Under $150
Treat yourself to a post-holiday shopping spree
It’s (still) the most wonderful time of the year thanks to Nordstrom. The retailer just kicked off one of its most-coveted sales of the year, featuring incredible savings on thousands of fashion finds across its website. During the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale, you can save up to 50 percent off clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories from popular brands like Free People, Madewell, Zella, and Topshop — there are slashed prices on more than 20,000 items!
With so many amazing deals, it can be a little overwhelming to shop. So, to help you get started, we rounded up 40 pieces under $150 that are totally worth the splurge. The first things we’re adding to our carts include this knit sweater with romantic blouson sleeves, these chic over-the-knee block-heel boots, and these ripped Levi’s jeans that practically every celeb owns. You’ve likely passed out all your gifts to friends and family members, so now is the perfect time to treat yourself to a little shopping spree, especially if you have a Nordstrom gift card to spend or want to snag those pieces you were hoping to find under the tree (but didn’t).
As the name implies, this sale only happens twice a year, so you’d better move quickly if you want to take full advantage of it. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale while you can still get them this discounted until January 2.
Best Clothing Deals
- Topshop Carly Coat, $62.50 (orig. $125)
- Leith Juliet Sleeve Sweater, $35.40 (orig. $59)
- Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover, $49.90 (orig. $78)
- Levi’s 501 High Waist Ripped Fray Hem Skinny Jeans, $68.99 (orig. $98)
- Topshop Floral Print Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $37.49 (orig. $75)
- Free People Easy Street Tunic, $76.80 (orig. $128)
- Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings, $35.40 (orig. $59)
- Halogen V-Neck Cashmere Sweater, $49 (orig. $98)
- Chelsea28 Satin Midi Skirt, $41.40 (orig. $69)
- Rachel Parcell Satin Pajamas, $41.40 (orig. $69)
Best Shoe Deals
- Ugg Classic Mini Fluff Genuine Shearling Bootie, $89.90 (orig. $149.95)
- BP. Luke Over The Knee Boot, $59.96 (orig. $99.95)
- Topshop Cuba Platform Sneaker, $26.98–$32.98 (orig. $45-$55)
- Hunter Perfect Pairs Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot, $104.98 (orig. $175)
- Blondo Noa Waterproof Bootie, $99.90 (orig. $149.95–$151.95)
- Steve Madden Lead Bootie, $69.90–$77.96 (orig. $99.95–$129.95)
- Marc Fisher LTD Pam Mule, $83.96 (orig. $139.95)
- Puma RS-X Reinvention Sneaker, $65.98 (orig. $110)
- Dr. Scholl’s No Worries Slip-On Sneaker, $39.95 (orig. $59.95)
- Sam Edelman Sade Lace-Up Boot, $107.96 (orig. $179.95)
Best Handbag Deals
- Madewell The Zip Top Transport Leather Shoulder Bag, $88.80 (orig. $148)
- BP. Faux Leather Moon Belt Bag, $29.40 (orig. $49)
- Botkier Cobble Hill Colorblock Leather Flap Clutch, $52.82 (orig. $88)
- Nordstrom Loraine Leather Bucket Bag, $101.40 (orig. $169)
- BP. Center Seam Faux Leather Tote, $47.40 (orig. $79)
- Rebecca Minkoff Small Stella Embossed Leather North/South Tote, $148.80 (orig. $248)
- Herschel Supply Co. Travel Tote Backpack, $65.98 (orig. $110)
- Madewell The Mini Transport Duffle Bag, $88.80 (orig. $148)
- Treasure & Bond Eastyn Leather Satchel, $113.40 (orig. $189)
- Urban Originals Avalanche Vegan Leather Tote, $64.80 (orig. $108)
Best Accessories Deals
- Panacea White Horn Layered Y-Necklace, $28.80 (orig. $40)
- Nordstrom Made Heathered Cashmere Gauze Scarf, $89.40 (orig. $149)
- Ted Baker London 54mm Gradient Square Sunglasses, $89.40 (orig. $149)
- Madewell Flat Hoop Earrings, $12.98 (orig. $26)
- BaubleBar Sharette Geometric Drop Earrings, $25.20 (orig. $42)
- Zella Reflective Pom Beanie, $12.49 (orig. $25)
- Gorjana Pristine Pendant Necklace, $29.98 (orig $60)
- Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Croc Embossed Faux Leather Headband, $14.98 (orig. $25)
- Argento Vivo Mother-of-Pearl Bar Ring, $38.98 (orig. $78)
- Quay Australia Shook Cat Eye 51mm Sunglasses, $33 (orig. $55)
