Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Has Outrageous Deals on Over 20,000 Fashion Finds — Shop Our Picks Under $150

Image zoom

It’s (still) the most wonderful time of the year thanks to Nordstrom. The retailer just kicked off one of its most-coveted sales of the year, featuring incredible savings on thousands of fashion finds across its website. During the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale, you can save up to 50 percent off clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories from popular brands like Free People, Madewell, Zella, and Topshop — there are slashed prices on more than 20,000 items!

With so many amazing deals, it can be a little overwhelming to shop. So, to help you get started, we rounded up 40 pieces under $150 that are totally worth the splurge. The first things we’re adding to our carts include this knit sweater with romantic blouson sleeves, these chic over-the-knee block-heel boots, and these ripped Levi’s jeans that practically every celeb owns. You’ve likely passed out all your gifts to friends and family members, so now is the perfect time to treat yourself to a little shopping spree, especially if you have a Nordstrom gift card to spend or want to snag those pieces you were hoping to find under the tree (but didn’t).

As the name implies, this sale only happens twice a year, so you’d better move quickly if you want to take full advantage of it. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale while you can still get them this discounted until January 2.

Best Clothing Deals

Image zoom

Best Shoe Deals

Image zoom

Best Handbag Deals

Image zoom

Best Accessories Deals

Image zoom

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.