More Than 20,000 Items Are Up for Grabs at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale — Here’s What You’ll Regret Not Buying

Including a summer-perfect dress from this Meghan Markle-loved brand
By Eva Thomas
May 26, 2021 09:00 PM
We can't believe the time has come, but we're happy it has: Nordstrom's highly anticipated half-yearly sale is back and better than ever. That means two things: It's been almost six months since the last half-yearly blessed our computer screens (time really does fly!), and you now have access to more than 20,000 items at up to 50 percent off.

If the spring shopping bug has gotten the best of you, our advice is to focus on Nordstrom's half-yearly sale, because even if you rack up a cart full of way too many things, you'll probably still spend less than you would anywhere else — the prices are that good. 

The sale technically lasts 12 days — this one runs through June 6 — but anyone who's ever shopped Nordstrom's yearly event knows that items don't stay in stock for long. One second you spot a Coach handbag, the next second it's gone. There's simply no hesitation or second guessing allowed.

There are 20,000-plus items up for grabs, which means your chances of finding something that's been on your wishlist for months — or maybe even years — are very high. 20,000 things can also be extremely overwhelming, so we did the hard part and sifted through all the offerings to highlight the 15 that are worth your attention. 

Best Clothing Deals

Among our selection, you'll find an ethereal dress from the Meghan Markle-loved brand Reformation. It's easy, it's breezy, and it's beautiful, just like most of Reformation's dresses, but unlike most of the brand's minis and midis, this one is actually reasonably priced, ringing in at $130.80. 

Jennifer Aniston favorite Rag & Bone jeans are also on sale for a limited time, and this pair, with its perfect blue wash and subtly distressed knees, is great for summer, especially when styled with this shirred Topshop blouse and these comfy platform sandals

Check out everything we're eyeing from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale below.

Best Shoe Deals

Best Bag Deals 

