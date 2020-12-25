Nordstrom Just Dropped Its Half-Yearly Sale, and Thousands of Styles Are Up to 40% Off

Just when you thought the holidays couldn’t possibly get any better, Nordstrom comes along and drops one of its biggest sales of the year! That’s right, folks, the highly-anticipated Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale 2020 is here, and it’s one you surely don’t want to miss.
Now through January 3, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Nordstrom is slashing prices on thousands of clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry, and accessories — all for up to 40 percent off. Shoppers will not only find items from top-rated brands like Levi’s, Hunter, Topshop, Vince, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Madewell, and Kate Spade at heavy discounts, but they can save on coveted designer labels, too. Think: Saint Laurent, Burberry, Valentino, Givenchy, Fendi, and Tory Burch (just to name a few) available for a fraction of their original prices. Basically, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale is the gift that keeps on giving. So, what are you waiting for?
Whether you’re in the market for a seriously last-minute holiday gift (no judgements!) or simply looking to refresh your winter wardrobe for less, you can’t go wrong at Nordstrom. We’re taking full advantage of everything the Half-Yearly sale has to offer and stocking our shopping carts ASAP — and if this sale is anything like Nordstrom’s other ones, we suggest you do the same, because sizes and styles are going to sell out quickly.
The first things we’re scooping up include these majorly on-trend square-toe booties from Vince for $237, this leopard-print faux fur jacket from Topshop marked down to just $70, and this cute flannel button-up shirt from Madewell for only $48. Of course, we can’t pass up scoring this gorgeous Kate Spade hobo bag for $120 off its original price, either.
With so many incredible fashion deals happening at Nordstrom, we wouldn’t blame you for sneaking away from your holiday festivities to do some serious shopping (and saving). And to make things even easier, we picked out nine of our favorite picks, below, to shop from the Nordstrom sale now before they’re gone.
Buy It! Tory Burch Small Perry Print Leather Tote, $208.80 (orig. $348); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Adidas Originals Adicolor Large Logo Tights, $24 (orig. $40); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Vince Koren Bootie, $237 (orig. $395); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Topshop Eddie Leopard Pattern Faux Fur Jacket, $69.90 (orig. $140); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Madewell Westlake Flannel Button-Up Shirt, $47.70 (orig. $79.50); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Kate Spade New York Roulette Large Leather Hobo Bag, $178.80 (orig. $298); nordstrom.com
Buy It! PJ Salvage Peachy Pajamas, $58.80 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Sam Edelman Laurna Mule, $89.90 (orig. $149.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Halogen Plaid Trench Coat, $107.40 (orig. $179); nordstrom.com
