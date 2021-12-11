15 Gifts from Nordstrom That'll Arrive in Time for Christmas — Including Ugg Slippers and Cozy Sweaters
Finding the perfect gift for someone can be stressful as is, and even more so now that many companies are experiencing major shipping delays. If you're still browsing online for presents, we suggest heading to Nordstrom. Not only does the department store have an array of thoughtfully-curated gift guides, but there's still time to order what you need.
To make things even easier for you, product pages on Nordstrom's website are actually labeled in bright green if they will arrive before Christmas. Pro tip: Be sure to enter your zip code next to Free Shipping to get an estimated delivery date. There's also the option to buy your gifts online and pick them up in the store or curbside. If you choose to go this route, don't forget to take advantage of free gift wrapping in Nordstrom stores.
Since there's not much time left to order, we've rounded up 15 gift-worthy products from Nordstrom that will make it to your door by or before December 25. Even better? Almost everything on the list is on sale and under $100.
Nordstrom Gifts That Will Arrive Before Christmas
- Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager, $15.30 (orig. $18)
- Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte, $20 (orig. $28)
- Anecdote Candle Snow Day Candle, $34
- BlankNYC Faux Shearling with Faux Leather Trim Bomber Jacket, $49.90 (orig. $98)
- Topshop Belted Wrap Cardigan, $49.90 (orig. $75)
- Jenny Bird Bellevue Asymmetric Huggie Hoop Earrings, $54 (orig. $90)
- Ganni Festival Bag, $57.50 (orig. $115)
- Ugg Oh Fluffita Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal, $64.95 (orig. $110)
- Splendid Pillow Soft Long Sleeve Pajamas, $66 (orig. $88)
- Free People Brookside Sweater, $69.90 (orig. $128)
- Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden, $74.96 (orig. $139.95)
- Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase, $75.65-$93.50 (orig. $89-$110)
- Vionic Brinkley Sneaker, $84 (orig. $139.95)
- Ray-Ban 51mm Square Sunglasses, $96.60 (orig. $161)
- Longchamp Le Pliage Small Shoulder Tote, $100 (orig. $125)
'Tis the season to give the gift of comfort, and Nordstrom is packed with plenty of affordable cozy styles. For starters, you can't go wrong with Ugg slippers — take it from the myriad of celebrities who own a pair. These fluffy slingback ones that are 40 percent off would make a great gift for your mom, sister, or bestie, especially if they work from home. There's also this fuzzy wrap cardigan from Topshop that's 33 percent off and this set of supremely soft Splendid pajamas you can get for $22 less right now.
Some other noteworthy fashion finds include these cute high-top sneakers from an Oprah Winfrey-approved brand that are $56 off and this pretty pink version of the Longchamp tote that Kate Middleton owns — both of which are sure to be appreciated by someone who's always on the go.
While you might typically shop at Nordstrom for all things fashion and beauty, the department store also has an amazing selection of home decor and tech accessories, too. For the candle fanatic, add one (or two!) of these hand-poured options to your cart. And if you know someone with a green thumb, this self-watering indoor garden that helps you grow fresh herbs and vegetables is 46 percent off.
There's currently no shipping cutoff date listed on Nordstrom's website, but we suggest placing your orders sooner rather than later to ensure your gifts arrive well before December 25. Happy shopping!
