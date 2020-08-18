Nordstrom’s Popular Face Masks Are Basically on Sale for $2.40 Apiece Right Now
They’ll likely sell out (again)
Nordstrom’s highly anticipated Anniversary Sale may kick off tomorrow, but the retailer has already quietly lowered prices on a few hot commodities — like its popular cloth face masks.
The original batch of Nordstrom face masks launched back in May, but quickly sold out. Now, they’re back in stock and on sale for the first time ever. The pack of six masks usually retails for $24, but you can get the set for just $14.40 right now, making the cost of each mask only $2.40. (Talk about a steal.)
The face masks are made with two layers of 100 percent cotton, have a pleated design, and include a filter pocket. Although they are one-size only, they come in three sets of colors: all black, black and white, or black and gray. A majority of shoppers say they’re soft, “surprisingly good quality,” and wash well. (Note that some customers say the masks fit on the smaller side.)
Nordstrom also offers various other masks, including a similar set that comes in different colors and features a tie closure. If you’re looking for patterned masks or masks with customizable features, Nordstrom recently launched these colorful styles that have adjustable earloops. The retailer also sells face masks from various brands like Slip, Brixton, and Modern American.
Since the Nordstrom masks are more affordable than ever right now, we have a feeling they might just sell out again. Make sure to grab yours while you can, and start shopping the Anniversary Sale here.