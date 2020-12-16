Nordstrom Secretly Put So Many Stylish Face Masks on Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Stocking stuffers might look a little different this year. Rather than dropping teeny-tiny gag gifts into those crimson stockings hanging above the fireplace, 2020’s stuffers should be a little more useful. Think: face masks and sanitizing kits for the entire family.

Good thing Nordstrom just slashed prices on so many face masks for adults and kids, which means you can scoop up this year’s most essential accessories for less. Face masks will be necessary for a while longer — and one can never have too much sanitizer — so why not get them while they’re discounted?

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Nordstrom’s face mask sale runs the gamut, from classic and sleek styles to protective coverings that read a little more trendy. For the family member who loves to show off their style, consider these fashion-forward face masks from Kate Middleton-loved Lele Sadoughi. They feature a two-layer design, a contoured nose wire, and adjustable ear loops for a secure fit all day. There are also these ultra-comfy styles from Baggu that have sold out a handful of times — a clear sign of how good they are.

Best Adult Face Masks on Sale at Nordstrom

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Best Face Masks for Kids on Sale at Nordstrom

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Face masks aren’t the only thing marked down in this secret Nordstrom PPE sale. Curated sanitizing kits in various themes, from travel to tech, are also up to 40 percent off. This Mytagalongs Wandersmart Travel Kit includes a face mask, five sanitizing wipes, a seat pocket liner, a tray cover, and a head rest cover — everything you need to fly as safely as you can. There’s also this Tech Smart Kit with things to keep your electronics clean and this Everyday Smart Kit that has several daytime essentials to keep in your bag, like sanitizing wipes and an anti-germ key.