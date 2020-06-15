Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Nordstrom’s Massive Clearance Sale Just Got Even Better with This Extra Discount

Nordstrom shoppers, grab your credit cards because the department store just dropped one of the biggest sales we’ve ever seen. If you’ve browsed Nordstrom’s website recently, you’ve likely come across (and even shopped) its incredible clearance section. But thanks to the latest sale, you can score everything in that section for even less.

For a limited time, Nordstrom is offering an additional 25 percent off thousands of already-marked-down items, including clothing, shoes, and accessories. In some cases, this totals a whopping 70 percent off. Yes, this is real. Anything that’s included in this offer is labeled “Limited-Time Sale” and prices are marked since there’s no promo code required to nab this extra discount.

These deals are so good, in fact, we think they might even be better than Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale. Convinced you need to shop? To get you started, we browsed the 12,000+ styles on sale and selected 15 pieces that are so discounted, there’s no way you can resist ordering them.

Best Deals to Shop from Nordstrom’s Clearance Sale

This additional discount expires on Sunday, June 21 at midnight E.T., but you’ll want to move quickly on the pieces that catch your eye because sizes are selling out faster than you can add them to your cart. Keep scrolling to shop all our top picks from Nordstrom’s extra clearance sale.

Buy It! Chelsea28 Twist Front Dress, $31.05 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Steve Madden Loft Slide Sandal, $24.59 (orig. $81.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! BaubleBar Christiane Set of 3 Bracelets, $14.40 (orig. $48); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Mali + Lili Gracie Half Moon Crossbody Bag, $18.73 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Stripe Blouse, $23.70 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Daisy Tiered Midi Skirt, $35.70 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Veronica Beard Jenna Stripe Long Sleeve Midi Shirtdress, $178.50 (orig. $595); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Tasha Set of 6 Sparkle Bobby Pins, $9 (orig. $30); nordstrom.com

Buy It! La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit, $59.25 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Balloon Sleeve Poplin Crop Top, $18 (orig. $48); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Madewell Slim Wide Leg Crop Jeans, $57.60 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Argento Vivo Rainbow Pearl Middle Necklace, $14.40 (orig. $48); nordstrom.com

Buy It! BP. Enameled Rectangle Hoop Earrings, $8.70 (orig. $29); nordstrom.com

Buy It! All in Favor Perfect Henley Tunic, $18.68 (orig. $42); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Ugg Willows Sneaker, $53.97 (orig. $119.95); nordstrom.com