Nordstrom’s Massive Clearance Sale Just Got Even Better with This Extra Discount
Score up to 70 percent off 12,000+ styles until Sunday
Nordstrom shoppers, grab your credit cards because the department store just dropped one of the biggest sales we’ve ever seen. If you’ve browsed Nordstrom’s website recently, you’ve likely come across (and even shopped) its incredible clearance section. But thanks to the latest sale, you can score everything in that section for even less.
For a limited time, Nordstrom is offering an additional 25 percent off thousands of already-marked-down items, including clothing, shoes, and accessories. In some cases, this totals a whopping 70 percent off. Yes, this is real. Anything that’s included in this offer is labeled “Limited-Time Sale” and prices are marked since there’s no promo code required to nab this extra discount.
These deals are so good, in fact, we think they might even be better than Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale. Convinced you need to shop? To get you started, we browsed the 12,000+ styles on sale and selected 15 pieces that are so discounted, there’s no way you can resist ordering them.
Best Deals to Shop from Nordstrom’s Clearance Sale
- Chelsea28 Twist Front Dress, $31.05 (orig. $69)
- Steve Madden Loft Slide Sandal, $24.59 (orig. $81.95)
- BaubleBar Christiane Set of 3 Bracelets, $14.40 (orig. $48)
- Mali + Lili Gracie Half Moon Crossbody Bag, $18.73 (orig. $68)
- Treasure & Bond Stripe Blouse, $23.70 (orig. $79)
- Topshop Daisy Tiered Midi Skirt, $35.70 (orig. $68)
- Veronica Beard Jenna Stripe Long Sleeve Midi Shirtdress, $178.50 (orig. $595)
- Tasha Set of 6 Sparkle Bobby Pins, $9 (orig. $30)
- La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit, $59.25 (orig. $79)
- Topshop Balloon Sleeve Poplin Crop Top, $18 (orig. $48)
- Madewell Slim Wide Leg Crop Jeans, $57.60 (orig. $128)
- Argento Vivo Rainbow Pearl Middle Necklace, $14.40 (orig. $48)
- BP. Enameled Rectangle Hoop Earrings, $8.70 (orig. $29)
- All in Favor Perfect Henley Tunic, $18.68 (orig. $42)
- Ugg Willows Sneaker, $53.97 (orig. $119.95)
Some of the styles we’re obsessing over include these strappy Steve Madden sandals that are less than $25, these straight-leg Madewell jeans that are 55 percent off, and this top-reviewed tunic blouse that’s $23 off. You can also snag this breezy striped button-down dress from Meghan Markle-loved brand Veronica Beard for $416 off — those are major savings, people!
This additional discount expires on Sunday, June 21 at midnight E.T., but you’ll want to move quickly on the pieces that catch your eye because sizes are selling out faster than you can add them to your cart. Keep scrolling to shop all our top picks from Nordstrom’s extra clearance sale.
Buy It! Chelsea28 Twist Front Dress, $31.05 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Steve Madden Loft Slide Sandal, $24.59 (orig. $81.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! BaubleBar Christiane Set of 3 Bracelets, $14.40 (orig. $48); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Mali + Lili Gracie Half Moon Crossbody Bag, $18.73 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Treasure & Bond Stripe Blouse, $23.70 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Topshop Daisy Tiered Midi Skirt, $35.70 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Veronica Beard Jenna Stripe Long Sleeve Midi Shirtdress, $178.50 (orig. $595); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Tasha Set of 6 Sparkle Bobby Pins, $9 (orig. $30); nordstrom.com
Buy It! La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit, $59.25 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Topshop Balloon Sleeve Poplin Crop Top, $18 (orig. $48); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Madewell Slim Wide Leg Crop Jeans, $57.60 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Argento Vivo Rainbow Pearl Middle Necklace, $14.40 (orig. $48); nordstrom.com
Buy It! BP. Enameled Rectangle Hoop Earrings, $8.70 (orig. $29); nordstrom.com
Buy It! All in Favor Perfect Henley Tunic, $18.68 (orig. $42); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Ugg Willows Sneaker, $53.97 (orig. $119.95); nordstrom.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.