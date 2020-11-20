Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale Is Here — and These Are the 20 Things Worth Shopping

As if Nordstrom giving us a sneak peak at its Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 sales wasn’t exciting enough, the department store has kicked off its holiday shopping extravaganza an entire week early. Yes, Nordstrom has already started to drop major Black Friday deals!
Of course, Black Friday always falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving, but this year, Nordstrom’s giving shoppers the chance to get ahead of the rush — and that’s an offer we can totally get behind. Nordstrom’s Cyber Deals 2020 are officially underway, with savings up to 50 percent on top brands and products, including Ugg boots, Levi’s jeans, Adidas sneakers, a T3 hair dryer, and a Staub cast iron cocotte.
But that’s not all: Nordstrom will also slash prices on all clearance items starting on Black Friday, November 27, meaning you can score an additional 25 percent off already-reduced styles. Seems too good to be true, right?
Whether you’re looking for a warm and cozy gift for lounging around the house and binging Netflix (we suggest this plush throw blanket, on sale for just $29) or a stylish pair of booties for the fashionista in your life, you can’t go wrong scoring them days in advance at Nordstrom. We’re especially taking advantage of all of the fabulous deals on seasonal clothing styles, like this cashmere v-neck sweater from Halogen for just $58 and this Rebecca Minkoff chain link top-handle tote for $149.
There are plenty of other can’t-miss deals where these come from, which is why we picked out 20 of our favorite items on sale and listed them below. Scroll down to shop the best markdowns at Nordstrom’s early Black Friday sale, going on now.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.