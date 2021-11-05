Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale Includes More Than 24,000 Items — Here Are 20 to Shop Now
It's November (ehem, cue the Mariah Carey playlists), gift season has commenced, and early Black Friday sales are starting even earlier than expected. Maybe that's because of the possible supply shortage and expected shipping delays, or maybe it's because brands and department stores are eager to make you happy with can't-miss deals — whatever the reason, it's time to put on your shopping cap and snag the deals while you can.
Need some direction for where to begin? We've got you covered.
Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale is officially here, and as expected, it's one that should not be missed. The department store never disappointments with its Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts, but if there's one thing we've penciled into memory, it's that by the time its actual post-Thanksgiving Day sales roll around, a lot of the really good items, like Ugg boots, Kate Spade bags, and Frame's famous jeans are either gone or have very limited stock left. As the classic saying goes, the early bird gets the worm (or in this case, the Kate Spade bag).
So many good deals are up for grabs at Nordstrom's sale right now — with sayings up to 40 percent — but there are a handful of items that are worth spotlighting for the simple fact that they're just too good to pass up. There's this coat from Barbour, a Kate Middleton-approved brand, that's 32 percent off. Or, how about these ultra-flattering Frame jeans that are $136 off? If you're looking for a new bag to carry into the holiday season, this adorable Kate Spade shoulder bag will go with every red (or green, or black, or blue) outfit you have planned for the celebrations.
Simply put, there are more than 24,000 items already marked down at Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale. Below, you'll find the 20 worth adding to your cart ASAP.
Best Nordstrom Early Black Friday Sale Clothing Deals
- Nordstrom Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $79.90 (orig. $119)
- Levi's Diamond Quilted Oversize Jacket, $59.99 (orig. $78)
- Free People East Street Tunic, $83.20 (orig. $128)
- Nordstrom Longline Wool & Cashmere Cardigan, $129.90 (orig. $199)
- Frame Le Beau Ripped Crop Straight Leg Jeans, $111.60 (orig. $248)
Best Nordstrom Early Black Friday Sale Shoe Deals
- Sam Edelman Larina Knee High Platform Boot, $149.96 (orig. $250)
- Crocs Classic Floral Platform Clog, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Hunter Original Play Speckled Platform Waterproof Rain Boot, $78.75 (orig. $105)
- Converse Chuck Taylor All Star® Gore-Tex Waterproof Lugged High Top Sneaker, $66 (orig. $110)
- Marc Fisher Ltd Morgan Chelsea Boot, $137.40 (orig. $229)
Best Nordstrom Early Black Friday Sale Accessory Deals
- Kate Spade New York Smile Small Leather Shoulder Bag, $118.80 (orig. $198)
- Gorjana Blair Pendant Necklace, $29.40 (orig. $65)
- Kurt Geiger London Violet Leather Tote, $144 (orig. $240)
- Ganni Smiley Face Logo Organic Cotton Scarf, $39 (orig. $65)
- Kendra Scott Tessa Stone Stud Earrings, $23.90 (orig. $50)
Best Nordstrom Early Black Friday Sale Home Deals
- Campo Ceramic Ultrasonic Diffuser, $58.20 (orig. $97)
- Ugg Leah Accent Pillow, $40.80 (orig. $68)
- Lund London Skittle Stainless Steel Bottle, $21 (orig. $35)
- Carriere Freres Room Spray, $43.20 (orig. $72)
- All-Clad 8-Inch & 10-Inch Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $69.99 (orig. $105)
When Is Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale 2021?
Nordstrom's Early Black Friday sale is just the beginning. Throughout the month of November, the department store will unveil even more deals, with the next discounts dropping on November 19, the official start of Nordstrom's Black Friday sale 2021. Some amazing deals are expected on brands like Madewell, Dyson, Rag & Bone, Zella, and Kate Spade.
When Is Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale 2021?
This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, November 29. However, Nordstrom's official Cyber Monday sale 2021 kicks off on Saturday, November 27, giving you an extra few days to shop the deals. From November 27 to November 30, the Nordstrom Cyber Monday sale will offer up to 50 percent off select items.
