Nordstrom Just Dropped a Surprise Sale on Over 10,000 Dresses and Jumpsuits

As if Nordstrom’s Spring Sale didn’t already give us enough retail therapy during this time of social distancing, the department store just dropped a surprise flash sale on dresses and jumpsuits. And when we say this one is too good to pass up, we mean it!

Nordstrom is teaming up with brands it loves to offer shoppers exclusive deals during its Better Together Sale event, meaning every 48 hours for a limited time only, Nordstrom will drop new surprise deals. Right now, Nordies fans can shop over 10,000 gorgeous dresses and jumpsuits for up to 40 percent off, but not for long — the deal ends this Thursday, April 9, at 9:00 am PT.

Whether you’re looking to switch up your favorite loungewear or keeping yourself busy by planning your post-quarantine outfits, you’re sure to find a look that you love included in the discounts. We’re already eyeing this smocked puff sleeve mini dress on sale for just $30 and this trendy tie-dye slip dress for only $45. And don’t forget about all of the jumpsuits on sale, too — like this wide-legged number from ASTR the Label or this darling floral-print Tanya Taylor onesie.

Scroll down to shop 16 of our favorite jumpsuits and dresses on sale now at Nordstrom before this incredible deal ends.

Best Mini Dresses:

Best Midi Dresses:

Best Maxi Dresses:

Best Jumpsuits: