Nordstrom Just Dropped a Surprise Sale on Over 10,000 Dresses and Jumpsuits
Shop 16 of our favorite styles for up to 40 percent off
As if Nordstrom’s Spring Sale didn’t already give us enough retail therapy during this time of social distancing, the department store just dropped a surprise flash sale on dresses and jumpsuits. And when we say this one is too good to pass up, we mean it!
Nordstrom is teaming up with brands it loves to offer shoppers exclusive deals during its Better Together Sale event, meaning every 48 hours for a limited time only, Nordstrom will drop new surprise deals. Right now, Nordies fans can shop over 10,000 gorgeous dresses and jumpsuits for up to 40 percent off, but not for long — the deal ends this Thursday, April 9, at 9:00 am PT.
RELATED: Anthropologie’s 2-Day Sale Has Major Savings on Nearly 700 Items — Here’s What to Shop
Whether you’re looking to switch up your favorite loungewear or keeping yourself busy by planning your post-quarantine outfits, you’re sure to find a look that you love included in the discounts. We’re already eyeing this smocked puff sleeve mini dress on sale for just $30 and this trendy tie-dye slip dress for only $45. And don’t forget about all of the jumpsuits on sale, too — like this wide-legged number from ASTR the Label or this darling floral-print Tanya Taylor onesie.
Scroll down to shop 16 of our favorite jumpsuits and dresses on sale now at Nordstrom before this incredible deal ends.
Best Mini Dresses:
- Band of Gypsies Smocked Bodice Long Sleeve Minidress, $29.40 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com
- Free People Swinging Long Sleeve Tunic Dress, $76.80 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com
- All in Favor Sasha Ruched Minidress, $33 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com
- Stine Goya Farrow Long Sleeve Minidress, $210 (orig. $350); nordstrom.com
Best Midi Dresses:
- Club Monaco Ombré Pleated Midi Dress, $197.40 (orig. $329); nordstrom.com
- ASTR the Label Bias Cut Sleeveless Satin Midi Dress, $45 (orig. $75); nordstrom.com
- Treasure & Bond Asymmetrical Button Linen Blend Midi Dress, $47.40 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com
- Faithfull the Brand Mathilde Midi Dress, $119.40 (orig. $199); nordstrom.com
Best Maxi Dresses:
- AFRM Kiley Lattice Back Long Sleeve Maxi Dress, $88.80 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com
- Free People Adella Maxi Slipdress, $76.80 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com
- Gal Meets Glam Collection Floral Tie Cuff Maxi Dress, $106.80 (orig. $178); nordstrom.com
- Dolan Annie Tiered Maxi Dress, $148.80 (orig. $248); nordstrom.com
Best Jumpsuits:
- Zella All In One Jumpsuit, $47.40 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com
- ASTR the Label Mirage Wide Leg Jumpsuit, $82.80 (orig. $138); nordstrom.com
- Charles Henry Off the Shoulder Wide Leg Jumpsuit, $55.20 (orig. $92); nordstrom.com
- Tanya Taylor Avalon Belted Crop Jumpsuit, $315 (orig. $525); nordstrom.com