Nordstrom Is Selling Designer Brands Like Gucci and Valentino for Up to 40% Off Right Now

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of scoring a designer item on major markdown, which is why our hearts skipped a beat when we saw that Nordstrom’s Designer Clearance Sale has officially begun. After doing some serious shopping during the retailer’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this past week, Nordstrom has blessed us with yet another reason to put our credit cards to good use. Basically, it’s the gift that keeps on giving!

The Designer Clearance Sale is your chance to score that luxurious handbag or posh pair of earrings you’ve been eyeing all season long, on sale for up to 40 percent off. We’re talking a monogram crossbody bag from Stella McCartney for only $534, a pair of beaded Oscar de la Renta earrings for 40 percent off, and a new bag from Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller (Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer!) on serious markdown. There’s even an impressive selection of jewelry from designers such as Isabel Marant and Simone Rocha on sale, too.

Nordstrom’s Designer Clearance Sale is the creme de la creme of luxury discount shopping, so hurry and check out our eight favorite accessories on markdown below before they’re gone.

Buy It! Stella McCartney Mini Monogram Metallic Crossbody Bag, $533.98 (orig. $890); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Fendi 52mm Flat Front Cat Eye Sunglasses, $234 (orig. $390); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Oscar de la Renta Beaded Hoop Earrings, $251.90 (orig. $420); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Valentino Garavani Small Escape V-Logo Tote, $806.98 (orig. $1,345); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Saint Laurent 61mm Aviator Sunglasses, $242.98 (orig. $405); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Givenchy Small Whip Top Handle Bag, $1,467.30 (orig. $2,190); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Simone Rocha Wiggle Earrings, $314.98 (orig. $525); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Wandler Mia Wool & Leather Tote, $743.70 (orig. $1,110); nordstrom.com