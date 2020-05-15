Nordstrom Just Dropped a Secret Designer Clearance Sale — Score Over 70% Off on Prada, Rag & Bone, and More

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There are sales, and then there are Nordstrom sales. While we usually have an idea of when the beloved department store will slash prices on its most fashionable items — like its highly-anticipated annual Half-Yearly and Black Friday sales — it looks like it just dropped a surprise sale right under our noses, and boy are we excited.

On May 15, Nordstrom secretly slashed prices on thousands of designer styles for a surprise Designer Clearance Sale. With savings of up to 76 percent off, shoppers can scoop up styles from labels such as Off-White, Prada, Saint Laurent, Rag & Bone, and so many more. We’re not kidding! The only catch? Styles and sizes are selling out quickly.

Whether you’re looking to get your hands on a designer bag you’ve been eyeing all season long (we’re already eyeing this glossy blue chain-strap shoulder bag from Off-White for 40 percent off) or a colorful shirtdress for around the house (like this sorbet-colored number from Tibi for $417 off its original price), buying them at prices this low is an opportunity you won’t want to pass up. We’re already stocking our shopping Nordstrom carts with our favorite clothing, shoes, and accessories because we have a feeling that as soon as word gets out about this secret sale, styles will be selling out even faster.

Scroll down to check out five of our top picks from Nordstrom’s Designer Clearance Sale before they’re gone.

Buy It! Tibi Chalky Drape Long Sleeve Midi Shirtdress, $278 (orig. $695); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Adidas by Alexander Wang BBall Shoe, $149.98 (orig. $250); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Isabel Marant Étoile Eyden Pintuck Ruffle Blouse, $218 (orig. $545); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Rag & Bone Letti Satin Jacquard Midi Skirt, $140 (orig. $350); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Off-White Jitney 0.5 Crossbody Bag, $671.98 (orig. $1,120); nordstrom.com